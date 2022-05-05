EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team came one strike shy of upsetting No. 6 Rogers State on Thursday night in the first round of the MIAA postseason tournament.
But RSU slugger Lana Gass had a different idea in mind.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gass received a full-count offering from MSSU’s Kara Amos and blasted a two-run, walk-off single to right-center field to lift the Hillcats to a 2-1 win over the Lions at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Gerry Pinkston Stadium.
MSSU suffered the heartbreaking setback despite outhitting RSU 7-5 and playing error-free out in the field.
“It was a heck of a ballgame,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “I think the main message to the girls was for them to not hang their heads because, to be honest, we outpitched them, we outhit them and we played better defense. It just didn’t go our way in the end for whatever reason.”
The loss spoiled a superb performance in the circle by Amos, who did more than just hold her own in a pitchers duel against RSU starter Andrea Morales, who repeated as the MIAA Pitcher of the Year with the league's announcement earlier in the week.
Amos started the game and limited a formidable RSU offense to just two earned runs and five hits while striking out five batters and walking three.
“She has three different pitches and is a complete pitcher,” Blackney said of Amos. “You put Kara up against literally anybody and she’s not going to back down. She deserved to win that game. We should have won that game 1-0.”
Amos and the MSSU defense fended off scoring threat after scoring threat until RSU finally got to them in the seventh. The Hillcats were down to their last out with one runner aboard before back-to-back walks loaded up bases for Gass, who went on to record her first hit of the game at the opportune time.
Gass’ late-game heroics lifted Morales to her 27th win of the season in the circle. She surrendered seven hits and one earned run while fanning seven in seven innings of work. She entered the day sporting a season ERA just a hair above 1.00.
The stout pitching performances made it a tough night for timely hitting for the most part. But Southern finally broke through in that department with two outs in the top of the sixth when freshman first baseman Abby DeSanto received a 1-2 pitch and flared a single to right field to plate Josie Tofpi for a 1-0 lead.
The clutch hit resulted in DeSanto’s 12th RBI of the season.
“She stepped up,” Blackney said. “I’m proud of that kid. That’s championship softball. It’s the clutch hit. But the sad part was that they got last one.”
The Hillcats’ first real offensive threat came in the bottom of the third when it loaded the bases with two outs. However, Amos and the Southern defense ultimately worked out of the jam after a line drive by Bridgett Morales was tracked down and gloved by center fielder Tori Frazier to end the inning and preserve a scoreless tie.
Just four combined hits were logged between both teams through the first three innings.
“There was really good defense in this game,” Blackney said. “I mean, our defense has been playing well and theirs has too. That’s what you expect. It’s supposed to be good softball this time of the year, and that’s exactly what we saw.”
RSU again came one hit shy of taking the game’s first lead in the bottom of the fourth after it positioned runners on the corners with two outs. But the threat was again stymied by MSSU as Amos got Chelsea Spain to chase an away pitch for her third strikeout of the night.
The Hillcats added a defensive highlight of their own in the top of the fifth.
With two outs and MSSU’s Sidnie Hurst positioned at second, a deep fly ball struck by Adrianna Young appeared to be just out of the reach of the RSU outfielders as it made its way to left-center field. But center fielder Kimberli Presnell turned on the jets to make a snow-cone catch and deny the Lions a potential RBI hit.
Tofpi finished 2 for 3 to lead the hitting for Southern. Ashlynn Williams, Yazmin Vargas, Amos, DeSanto and Kristen Wade added one hit apiece.
The loss sent Southern to the consolation bracket to take on the winner between second-seeded Central Oklahoma and seventh-seeded Nebraska-Kearney at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“The fat lady hasn’t sung yet,” Blackney said of her postgame message to her players. “We play tomorrow and we’re going to come out blazing and prepared to get that win. We’ve got a longer road ahead of us now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.