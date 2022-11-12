The Missouri Southern football team capped its season with a 37-20 loss to Washburn on Saturday afternoon inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin.
The setback pushed the Lions’ losing streak to five games to finish the year. However, Southern’s final record of 4-7 in the 2022 campaign marks its best record in a season since 2014.
The Lions finished one victory better than they did last year in their first season under head coach Atiba Bradley.
“This is what’s hard about playing in a league like this,” Bradley said. “This team is so much better than we were a year ago, and you could see it in our (scoring) differentials in the games we played. Unfortunately you barely see it in the win-loss column. That’s kind of the hard thing about this league, that you can be way better and it might not show in the win-loss.
“I’m proud of the guys. Like any year, there’s going to be a ton of stuff that we can fix. But there’s going to be a ton of stuff that we can build on and continue to have some success doing.”
Saturday’s season finale marked the end of the collegiate careers of 12 MSSU seniors — Nick Williams (K), Jalen Dennis (DB), Luke Taggart (LS), Coleman Booker (LB), Jamie Tago (DL), Solomon Garcia (DL), Jeremiah Hawkins (WR), Jokiem Crawford (LB), Richard Jordan Jr., William Williams (LB), Dwayne Lawson (WR) and Chris Boudreaux (WR).
“We’ve got to replace it (the senior class),” Bradley said. “There’s a lot of production we’re losing. … The big thing will be replacing that class but also providing more depth for the future on both sides of the football.”
Southern pulled to within 30-20 of Washburn early in the fourth quarter after Akeem Gilmore reached paydirt on a short run to cap a seven-play, 49-yard drive.
The MSSU defense then generated a takeaway on Washburn’s ensuing drive when linebacker Colton Winder, a Carthage High School product, intercepted a pass by QB Jared Taylor in the end zone.
But MSSU couldn’t capitalize on the turnover as it managed just two yards in three plays before being forced to punt.
And that’s when the Ichabods delivered the knockout punch.
A booming 71-yard punt by Williams went over the head of Washburn return man James Letcher Jr., and the reigning MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year was forced to retreat to the Ichabods’ 11-yard line, where he scooped the football and then went 89 yards on the return for a TD.
“We out-kicked our coverage,” Bradley said. “Had he caught it, he would have fair caught it. But he let it bounce, created space. There’s a reason he’s leading the league. He’s got big plays versus everybody, and we got added to the list.”
Southern had three more drives from there but came up empty-handed on each of them. Two of the drives ended in interceptions while one ended on a failed fourth-and-2 attempt from the MSSU 43.
The Lions were hindered by five total turnovers on the day with three interceptions and two lost fumbles.
“I think we just couldn’t get out of our own way,” Bradley said. “You’re not going to beat a good football team … with (five turnovers). So we’ve got to address that to take care of the football.”
Washburn jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Southern got on the scoreboard with a 43-yard TD pass from Luke Sampson to Jaedon Stoshak with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter.
Washburn responded with a 64-yard drive that was punctuated by a 4-yard TD run by Taylon Peters, giving the Ichabods a 21-7 lead midway through the second.
MSSU had a chance to trim the deficit right before halftime, but after driving 68 yards to the Ichabods’ 23, Sampson fumbled the football away on a strip sack by Washburn’s Braden Rose with 10 seconds remaining in the half.
Stoshak pulled the Lions to within eight of Washburn at the start of the second half when he found the end zone on an 83-yard kickoff return. But Washburn went on to score nine points in the next six minutes — a safety and then a 24-yard TD pass from Taylor to Peters — to take a 30-13 cushion into the final quarter.
Southern finished with 283 yards of total offense while surrendering 337 yards to Washburn.
Sampson completed 18 of 32 passes for 233 yards and one TD with three interceptions. His top target, Stoshak, hauled in four catches for 84 yards and a score.
Lawson led the MSSU rushing attack with 61 yards on nine carries.
Jordan, an All-American linebacker and two-time All-MIAA selection for the Lions, capped his college career with a 14-tackle performance.
“He really just shows guys how to work,” Bradley said of Jordan. “I mean, that’s that (senior) group in general — him, Booker, Jokeim Crawford. If you would see how hard they work, it’s unbelievable. … That’s how we’ve been able to climb up and get better.”
Winder finished with nine tackles while Booker and Garcia added seven tackles apiece. Tago chipped in four tackles and a sack, and Winder and Ife Current logged one interception apiece.
For Wahsburn, Taylor completed 16 of 22 passes for 215 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Six of his completions went to Letcher, who finished with 71 receiving yards.
Peters added 83 yards and a score on 19 carries for the Ichabods.
Southern finished in a tie for eighth place with Central Missouri in the MIAA standings.
“The message stays the same — trust the process, get back to the process,” Bradley said. “We’ve got a whole host of redshirt freshmen that didn’t take a snap this year. They got a chance to see what MIAA football will look like.
“Even though we had limited success this year, I think guys are continuing to learn what this league is about. Now we have to go improve, get some depth, and all of those things to be a better football team.”
