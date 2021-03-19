EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern track and field teams opened the outdoor season on Friday, sending a limited number of throwers to compete in the Emporia State University Spring Invite.
The Lions came away with a pair of event wins, as well as four other top-three finishes.
Kirsten Leisinger placed first in the women’s discus with an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 48.31 meters (158-06), while Alexandria Rodriguez came in third with a toss of 42.5 meters.
Leisinger and Rodriguez also placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the women’s hammer.
Also earning an event win for MSSU was Elizabeth Pomatto, who hit a qualifying distance of 47.81 meters (156-10) in the women’s javelin.
For the Southern men’s team, Logan Bell and Brendan Rozier placed third and seventh, respectively, in the javelin. Both notched qualifying distances, with Bell hitting a mark of 64.42 meters (211-04) and Rozier hitting a mark of 58.75 meters (200-03). Trey Beachler had a throw of 55.5 meters to place ninth in the event.
The Lions will be back in action next weekend when it returns to Emporia for another ESU meet on March 27.
