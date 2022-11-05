MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football team played strong defense in the opening half, but the Lions fell 27-5 at No. 11 Northwest Missouri on Saturday inside Bearcat Stadium.
Southern (4-6, 4-6 MIAA) picked up a safety from Jamie Tago on the Bearcats' opening possession, and Nick Williams added a 39-yard field goal in the game.
Luke Sampson went 16 of 32 for 167 yards, while Jaedon Stoshak had six receptions for 63 yards and Ezekiel Lang caught four passes for 55 yards. Ja'Veon Marlow ran eight times for 80 yards, while Nathan Glades had 12 carries for 52 yards.
Defensively, Colton Winder had 11 tackles, including nine solo. Richard Jordan Jr. had six stops, while Zach Bergmann had five tackles and a forced fumble. Tago finished with a pair of tackles for a loss, while Jermaine Young Jr. had a sack and Jalen Dennis picked up a fumble recovery.
Northwest (8-2, 8-2 MIAA) was led by Mike Hohensee as the quarterback went 12 of 15 for 95 yards and had 24 yards on the ground with a score. Jay Harris, Jadon Brady and Jamar Moya had a touchdown each on the ground.
The Lions started strong as the defense led the way in the opening quarter. After a Williams' punt that pinned the Bearcats inside their own 2-yard line, Tago sacked Hohensee in the end zone for a safety and put the Lions up 2-0 at the end of the first.
The Bearcats picked up a touchdown early in the second quarter as Hohensee scored on a 2-yard rush to put Northwest up 7-2.
Southern answered back and got a 39-yard field goal from Williams to get the Lions within two, 7-5, with 8:59 left to go in the second. That proved to be the score at the break as the two teams flashed mostly defense in the first half.
The Bearcats picked up a touchdown run from Jadon Brady early in the third and added another rushing score from Moya to go up 21-5 at the end of three.
Northwest added one more score on a one-yard rush with 3:39 left in the game.
Southern will close out the regular season at home against Washburn on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
