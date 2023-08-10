Missouri Southern State University’s first football game will be the Aug. 31, homecoming will be against Fort Hays State on Oct. 7 and the Miner’s Bowl against Pittsburg State University will be Oct. 14 at Southern.
The Lions will host six games at Fred G. Hughes Stadium and will make five road trips this fall.
All the teams Southern will face are members of the MIAA. (Lincoln announced its departure from the conference in January, following the 2023-24 season.)
Southern’s schedule:
• Northwest Missouri State University at home on Aug. 31.
• Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, on Sept. 7.
• University of Nebraska-Kearney at Kearney, on Sept. 16.
• Northeastern (Oklahoma) State University at home on Sept. 23.
• University of Central Oklahoma at Edmund, Oklahoma, on Sept. 30.
• Fort Hays State University at home on Oct. 7 (homecoming).
• Pittsburg State University at home on Oct. 14 (Miner’s Bowl).
• Lincoln University in Jefferson City on Oct. 21.
• University of Central Missouri at home on Oct. 28.
• Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, on Nov. 4.
• Missouri Western State University at home on Nov. 11.
