Missouri Southern State University head football coach Atiba Bradley seemed pleased Monday with where his team stands mentally ahead of the season opener against No. 5 Northwest Missouri State on Thursday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
"There's definitely an energy. There's a buzz," Bradley said of this season's squad. "It's a different energy then there has been in the past two seasons."
Bradley, speaking at the first weekly press conference, said after year one the team entered its next season hoping to answer a few questions about themselves.
"We've gotten better, but how much better?" Bradley said of the team's self evaluation. "This year, there's the same energy, but it's just that the guys are excited, the guys are confident and the guys realize how much work we've put in the last nine months and they are excited to show that."
Bradley also talked about opening against one of the best teams in the nation, ranked fifth in the nation in Division 2, and second in the MIAA.
"They are very deserving of their ranking. They're a good football team and a good football program, but there are probably six other teams in our league that are deserving of top 10 or top 15 honors," Bradley said. "We are going to face good teams week in and week out. This week is no different. This will be a good measuring stick to see where we are as a program."
Bradley also shared his thoughts on starting quarterback Luke Sampson.
"I'm so pleased with his leadership and his poise," Bradley said. "He has all but eliminated some of the mistakes from the last three games of the year. I think he's ready to take a big step from year one to year two."
Growth and improvement from the quarterback position are just some of the areas in which Bradley expressed confidence.
"We've been working really hard since I got here two years ago to just make sure we're showing constant improvement," Bradley said. "I feel like in all areas of our program we are continuing to do so. This is another opportunity for us to show that we are an improved football program."
Bradley said there were no notable injuries in preseason training and he expects his team to be healthy heading into Thursday's game.
Another area Bradley said he is especially pleased with is the improved depth of the team.
"We're so much better at the fronts," Bradley said. "Our offensive and defensive lines have been good at the ones, but where we've really seen a jump is in our twos and our depth. I really feel confident that an injury or just needing a break, we have the guys that can come in."
He said the timing of the offense is much improved and that the quarterbacks and receivers are on the same page, and he likes his run game and his defense.
"I feel like our tailbacks are anticipating where the holes are going to open up based on what the offense is doing," Bradley said. "Defensively, our back seven are really starting to learn to play together. They can anticipate each other's movements and where they are going to be."
Mental prep
Defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao, a third team All-MIAA pick the past two years, talked about his team's mental preparation for Northwest.
"It's about keeping the energy and setting a standard that everyone is willing to meet," Fetuao said. "I'm excited to play."
Senior wide out Jaedon Stoshak, last year's D-II leader in punt returns with 19.2 yards per return, talked about his leadership role within the team.
"I'm a big lead-by-example guy. I'm not a big talker," Stoshak said. "Something I've focused a little bit more on is being that talker."
Stoshak also talked about his responsibilities as a return man.
"I love returning the ball," Stoshak said. "Obviously, punt returns are my favorite, I'm a little better at that than I am at kick-off returns. It's exciting to be the lone wolf back there with all the other guys running at you."
Stoshak shared what he believes are keys to beating one of the top teams in Division II.
"Four quarters," Stoshak said. "Four quarters, all three phases. They're a good team, if you get up by 10 points, they're not going to say the game is over, they are going to fight to come back and if we're down by 10 points, they are going to keep putting it on, you so you have to win every quarter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.