Whether it’s justified or not, a table server at a restaurant often receives the verbal scathing from a customer when a meal isn't deemed satisfactory.
The server is the easy target, after all. Despite the many factors that went into the meal’s preparation — the recipe, the quality of the ingredients, the competence of the chef — it’s human nature for the customer to point a finger at the one person they encountered and can associate with the lackluster dining experience.
Consider senior quarterback Jacob Park as the table server for Missouri Southern in this instance.
The Lions currently rank last in Division II with 13 interceptions thrown and second to last with 16 total turnovers through the first four weeks of the season. In the last two weeks alone, Park and the MSSU offense have surrendered 10 interceptions combined in 32- and 41-point losses to Northwest Missouri and Fort Hays State, respectively.
But is Park most at fault for the Lions’ recent turnover woes? That’s the question Southern head coach Jeff Sims posed to media members during the team’s weekly press conference on Wednesday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“At the end of the day, Jacob Park goes out there and throws a pass, and there’s an interception,” Sims said. “And then everybody in America starts saying, ‘Jacob Park did this, Jacob Park did that.’ There are so many things that go into that, but he’s the one who’s got to take the blame.
“I will tell you that the product of our 10 interceptions in two games is 5 percent Jacob Park and 95 percent everybody else. We have to fix 95 percent of other things, and we have to keep Jacob Park, Dwayne Lawson, Sean Kelly encouraged that while they’re taking the blame, they’re not the reason.”
Southern’s most recent struggle with ball security was a four-pick showing last weekend at Fort Hays State. The Lions attempted 60-plus passes for a second consecutive week as Park and Kelly combined to go 29-of-64 for 280 yards.
“Some people have to get out front and take responsibility for (the interceptions),” Sims added. “I want you to know that our quarterbacks — be it Sean Kelly, be it Dwayne Lawson, be it Jacob Park — are busting their tails and doing a really good job. But we’re not having the success that we want. We’re trying to fix those issues. And right now, if you want to blame somebody for 10 interceptions (in two games), I’m the one to blame.”
KELLY RULED OUT
Kelly will be sidelined for three to five weeks after he went down with an apparent injury to his left leg last Saturday at FHSU, according to Sims.
The senior signal caller completed seven of 16 passes for 107 yards in the second half before he was shaken up on a tackle with four minutes left in the third quarter. He was ultimately carted off the field wearing a medical boot.
“It’s not as bad as we thought, but it’s not good,” Sims said.
Sims opted not to specify the type of injury Kelly sustained.
“In this day and age of injuries, you want to be really careful about what you say,” he said.
Lawson is listed as Southern’s backup quarterback on this week’s two-deep chart. The Lions play host to 17th-ranked Central Missouri on Saturday at 2.
HOMECOMING WEEK
The Lions will be celebrating their homecoming week on Saturday as they take on the Mules at Fred G. Hughes Stadium, and among the festivities planned are “two football-only alumni events,” according to Sims.
“This is the first time that (Southern) has done that,” Sims said. “So, there’s an opportunity for just former football players to get together, talk about their experiences and talk about how we can move into the future and be successful.”
Southern will hold an alumni reunion on Friday at 6 inside the Emerson Event Center at Finn’s. Alumni will also be recognized at halftime of MSSU’s game on Saturday.
