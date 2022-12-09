Missouri Southern State University’s football program has been placed on probation for three years, will see a reduction in scholarships and could vacate wins from its 2019 season after committing multiple NCAA violations over a two-year period.
The Division II Committee on Infractions announced the penalties Friday, and said violations included “impermissible recruiting inducements and benefits, academic misconduct and violations of countable athletically related activities.”
According to a statement, the former head football coach “violated head coach responsibility rules and ethical conduct rules when he failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance with NCAA rules and was directly involved in violations,” the committee wrote.
Although not named in the statement, Jeff Sims was head coach at the time.
Sims came to Southern from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas. He went 2-9 in 2019 with the Lions; there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19. Southern announced in December 2020 that he had been “relieved of his duties” and that they would pay him $90,000 in severance and about $20,000 in administrative-leave pay, according to a separation agreement.
According to the infractions committee, Sims threatened staff jobs if athletes didn’t perform academically and then didn’t monitor the involvement of the staff in athletes’ academics, leading to an unidentified assistant engaging in academic misconduct.
It also said he engaged in unethical conduct by not meeting his obligation to cooperate in the investigation and by denying his involvement.
• Additionally, an unidentified former academic advisor provided impermissible benefits “on multiple occasions.” According to the committee, the advisor had existing relationships with two athletes from a previous job. One lived for free at the advisor’s home “for several months” before enrolling at Southern. The committee counted that as approximately $2,000 in impermissible inducements. The advisor also paid approximately $1,500 to cover an athlete’s outstanding tuition from a previous school, thus allowing him to enroll at Southern.
• The advisor also paid $500 in bail for another athlete who had been arrested while enrolled at Southern. Both players eventually repaid the advisor.
• Another violation occurred when “the former football head coach” started recruiting a community college player who had played for him at his previous school. That player still owed more than $8,000 in tuition to the previous school, which wouldn’t release his transcript so he could transfer. According to the statement, the coach arranged for an unidentified booster to pay the tuition bill and the player later played in eight games at Southern while ineligible. The booster and player told investigators they had an agreement for the player to cash scholarship checks to repay the money. The player told investigators he had been directed by the head coach to go to a bank, cash the checks and return the money to the head coach so he could repay the booster. The booster reported receiving some of the money, but not all.
• The violations of countable athletically-related activities stem from “captain’s practices” held in the summers of 2019 and 2020. These practices, which included seven-on-seven activities, were “directed and observed by members of the coaching staff, resulting in the program exceeding the allowed countable athletics-related activity,” the committee wrote. It added that the head coach admitted he was aware of the practices.
• An unidentified former assistant coach pressured a player to complete coursework for a “prospect,” the committee wrote, and threatened to withhold that player’s scholarship if he didn’t complete the online courses. The assistant “strictly advised him not to speak to anyone about that arrangement.”
• The committee also wrote that Sims didn’t promote an atmosphere for compliance. It wrote that Sims “personally created an environment where the athletics leadership and compliance were considered the enemy and used fear and intimidation with his staff members to further that divide. His approach was the antithesis of a compliant program.”
• And he engaged in unethical conduct, the committee wrote, when he didn’t cooperate with the investigation. It wrote he provided “demonstrably false or misleading information to investigators” and did not agree to violations or penalties included in a negotiated resolution with Southern and the advisor. He didn’t respond to a subsequent notice of allegations and “multiple requests” for a response from the committee.
The university agreed to the following penalties:
• Three years of probation ending Nov. 2, 2025.
• A $5,000 fine.
• A reduction in football scholarships to 34.2 for the current academic year. Division II schools are allowed 36.
• The vacation of all football records in which ineligible athletes competed. Southern must provide a report listing all such contests within 14 days.
• A one-week prohibition against off-campus recruiting.
• A one-year show-cause order for the academic advisor.
• A four-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach.
• A two-year disassociation of the booster.
• Additionally, the committee handed Sims a seven-year show-cause order.
Show-cause punishments mean penalties could be transferred to any other NCAA school that hires him in the period.
Reached by phone on Friday, Sims said he had no comment and had no participation in the process. “I have nothing to do with any of that,” he said. “I’m not involved.”
Asked why he had declined to participate in the investigation, he said it wasn’t fair to ask himself, the assistant coach and former academic advisor to spend “tens of thousands of dollars” on lawyers.
“Thousands of dollars were spent on lawyers over several months to investigate violations of a two-win football program from three years ago to punish people that are no longer involved in anyway,” he said in a text message. “Never, not one time in my time at MSSU, were we alerted to any possible violations and we inquired often. We have moved on. I hope MSSU and NCAA can now find positive ways to lead and influence students lives,” he wrote.
Sims later added that if the NCAA had said if he would agree to never coach at an NCAA institution and take full responsibility for any violations but not punish Southern or the staff, he would have accepted.
“I am not saying we committed any violations,” he wrote.
In a release, the university said its NCAA compliance staff had been notified in July 2020 of potential violations and conducted an internal investigation. The university self-reported to the NCAA in October 2020.
“Since the time of the violations, both the football program and athletic department are under new leadership, with the arrival of Head Football Coach Atiba Bradley in February 2021 and Director of Athletics Rob Mallory in July 2021. No current MSSU employees were implicated in this investigation,” the university wrote.
Mallory, in the release, said he was pleased to have the matter resolved.
“I have 100% confidence that under Coach Bradley’s leadership that Lions football is operating with the highest levels of integrity and transparency,” he said.
According to the full decision from the infractions committee, the violations came to light when the university’s human resources department conducted an exit interview with a former football assistant. Other former football staff members, and former student-athletes, raised concerns during the subsequent investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.