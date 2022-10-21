The Missouri Southern football team will return to the friendly confines of Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Saturday to play host to MIAA foe Emporia State at 2 p.m.
The Lions, coming off a narrow 20-17 road setback to Central Missouri, sport a 4-3 record with four games remaining in the regular season. Southern has already clinched its winningest season since 2014 in its second year under head coach Atiba Bradley.
Bradley said his team’s priority in the home stretch of the season is to seek continued improvement in each phase of the game. And by doing so, the wins will take care of themselves.
“I’d love to say we’re going to go 4-0 and win out,” Bradley said. “I have that confidence. I know that we have the ability to do that. But the biggest thing for me has always been making sure that we improve, making sure we go out and play our best football. That’s probably what I want us to do as we continue to build this program.
“Finishing (the season) strong, to me, is just playing well. … If we will play well, we’ll win a lot of games. When we don’t play well is when we struggle and get into these dogfights.”
Southern’s next test is a hot ESU team that’s 5-2 after knocking off a ranked Nebraska-Kearney squad 44-21 last Saturday in Kearney, Neb.
The Hornets are riding a three-game win streak since being edged 14-13 by Pittsburg State in Week 4. The Gorillas, of course, are now ranked fifth in NCAA Division II.
Emporia State’s only other loss was a 21-13 setback to Central Oklahoma in Week 2. the Hornets have claimed victories over Northeastern State, Missouri Western, Washburn, Central Missouri and UNK.
“(A win over ESU) would be huge,” Bradley said. “I haven’t seen the rankings, but I’m assuming they’re creeping towards the top 25. They’re setting at 5-2. They just dragged Kearney and just put it on them. So they’re a good football team. I think right now, them and UCO and obviously Pitt are playing the best football in the league. So to be able to get a win against them would be huge for our program.”
The Hornets feature a potent offense that ranks second in the MIAA in scoring (33.4 ppg) and first in total offense (463.9 ypg). They’ve averaged over 40 ppg in their five wins this year.
Quarterback Braden Gleason leads the ESU offense, having completed 192 of 291 passes with 2,132 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also rushed 45 times for 205 yards and five scores.
Billy Ross Jr. is the leading rusher for the Hornets with 422 yards and five TDs on 85 carries, while Canaan Brooks has added 399 yards and four TDs on 75 carries. Corey Thomas, Tyler Kahmann and Cole Schumacher have accounted for 514, 336 and 260 receiving yards, respectively.
“They’re going super fast, and with that, they’re really careful with the ball,” Bradley said of the ESU offense. Why I say that is Gleason has thrown the ball almost 300 times and only has one interception. That is extremely impressive. … They have balanced that passing attack with two really good running backs. So they’re tough on offense.”
Southern is averaging 23.6 ppg while limiting its opponents to 22 ppg.
QB Dawson Herl has completed 81 of 155 passes with 998 yards, five TDs and four interceptions. His top target, Jaedon Stoshak, has hauled in 25 catches for 296 yards and two scores.
Chris Boudreaux has caught 24 passes for 314 yards, while Ezekiel Lang has 13 receptions for 240 yards and three TDs.
Joplin High School product Nathan Glades leads the MSSU rushing attack with 658 yards and five TDs on 135 carries. Herl is the team’s next best rusher with 154 yards and four TDs on 44 carries.
The linebacker core of Richard Jordan Jr., Carthage product Colton Winder and East Newton product Coleman Booker lead the MSSU defense with 70, 56 and 45 tackles, respectively. Defensive linemen Solomona Fetuao, Romel Readus, Kalepo Fiaseu and Jermaine Young Jr. have two sacks apiece.
The Southern defense has generated eight interceptions on the season, with Winder leading the team with two.
Following Saturday’s clash with ESU, the Lions will travel to St. Joseph, Mo., on Oct. 29 to take on Missouri Western at 1 p.m.
