The Missouri Southern football team will play its final home game of the season on Saturday when it takes on No. 6 Northwest Missouri for senior day at Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin.
Saturday’s MIAA contest will mark the Lions’ first against a nationally-ranked opponent this season. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
“I think it will be a good chance for us as a staff, us as a program to gauge where we’re at,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “I mean, we’re going to face one of the top teams in Division II nationally. So that’s where we want to be. That’s our goal, to be considered for the national playoffs at the end of the season.”
Southern (3-6, 3-6 MIAA), in its first full season under Bradley, has already claimed its winningest season since 2014 when it finished 4-7.
However, the Lions currently ride a two-game losing streak, having suffered a narrow 24-21 setback to Emporia State in Week 8 and then a 45-28 setback to Missouri Western last Saturday.
“I think the biggest thing (this week) was just us getting back to the fundamentals, us challenging (the players),” Bradley said. “I think this was one of the first times since Fort Hays (a 42-21 loss in Week 4) that they came out and kind of brought the fight to us. They were a little more physical than we were. So I think it’s kind of important to take a step back and get back to the physical brand of football that, quite frankly, we’ve done for seven out of the nine weeks.”
The final two weeks of the regular season will pit MSSU against two of the top four teams in the conference — NWMSU and Washburn. The Bearcats sit atop the MIAA standings with a 7-1 record while the Ichabods are 7-2 and in a three-way tie for second with Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State.
Northwest has won back-to-back games — a 59-7 victory over Northeastern State and a 66-13 victory over Nebraska-Kearney — since suffering a 17-16 loss to Washburn in mid-October.
The Bearcats have outscored their opponents by an average of 27 points per game. They also feature a balanced offensive attack, averaging 220 yards on the ground and 248 yards through the air per game.
Northwest is led offensively by quarterback Matt Hohensee, who has completed 112 of 153 passes for 1,589 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Running back A.J. McKellar is also a key contributor with 1,028 rushing yards and nine TDs.
Southern, averaging 22.1 points and 368.1 yards of total offense per game, is led by quarterback Dawson Herl, who has completed 56% of his passes for 1,892 yards and 12 TDs with just three interceptions. His top target, receiver Brian Boyd Jr., has hauled in 36 catches for 700 yards and six TDs.
MSSU running back Nathan Glades, a true freshman from Joplin, leads the team in rushing with 676 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries.
Linebackers Richard Jordan Jr. and Colton Winder, a Carthage native, anchor the Southern defense with 94 and 72 tackles, respectively.
Saturday will mark the final home game for 11 MSSU seniors — Boyd, Josh Mercer, Brailon Mouton, Malachi Broadnax, Jaylon Alexander, Jerod Alton, Billy Mance, Cooper Hardin, Labrentae Davis, Michael Brown and Keandre Bledsoe.
“I’ll be completely honest, this group has just grown on me,” Bradley said of his senior class, smiling. “There were a couple guys who I yelled at early, probably said some things I shouldn’t have. But they forgave me.
“This is a good group. It’s a group that’s been through some things and has seen two, maybe three head coaches. Obviously all of them have been through COVID, the uncertainty of when they’d play again. … I’m very proud of the group and where they’ve led us to this point.”
