The Missouri Southern football team was fresh off a 40-21 win over Central Oklahoma on Saturday night at Fred G. Hughes Stadium when head coach Atiba Bradley was asked about his squad's 2-1 start to the season and what it said about the program’s trajectory.
His response was coy, yet direct.
“We have eight games left,” Bradley said with a laugh. “I mean, I’m excited about it. I’m excited for our kids. They’ve paid the price and they’ve sacrificed. They’re starting to see the benefits of all of their work. So I like the direction we’re going, but we’ve got to keep going.”
It was just a year ago that Bradley — in his first full season at the helm for the Lions — led MSSU to a 3-8 record that marked the program’s winningest campaign since 2014 when it finished 4-7.
Now just three weeks into the 2022 season, Bradley and the Lions are seemingly on the doorstep for even more success. Back-to-back wins over Northeastern State and UCO have pulled Southern to within one more triumph of its best start to a campaign 2013 — a year in which the Lions started 3-1 en route to a 7-3 finish.
The 2013 season was also the last time the Lions stringed together a three-game win streak — another drought that could end for Southern with a win at Fort Hays State on Saturday night in Hays, Kansas.
“I like where we’re at and I like our chances (moving forward in the season),” Bradley said. “I said in the preseason that I’ll take our ones versus anybody’s ones. So we just have to keep developing the twos and stay healthy.”
One of the keys to Southern’s success in the past couple of weeks has been the balance of contributions it’s had in each phase of the game. The Lions are in the middle of the MIAA pack in terms of scoring offense and scoring defense, but their performances on each side of the football have been good enough to complement one another at different points in games.
This past Saturday was a prime example of that.
It was defense that ruled the roost in the opening half as MSSU limited the Bronchos to just one touchdown in seven possessions. The Southern defense closed the half with five consecutive stops while UCO accounted for just 25 yards on 15 plays in the second quarter.
Even in the early stages of the second half, the Lions continued to make plays on defense. It was a fumble recovery by linebacker Colton Winder that gave MSSU good starting field position at the UCO 36-yard line.
Then six plays later, Nick Williams — named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week just five days earlier — kicked a 40-yard field goal to extent the MSSU lead to 20-7. Williams finished with a pair of made field goals and also had six punts that averaged nearly 40 yards per boot. Three of his punts were downed inside the UCO 20.
Then, of course, it was the Southern offense that took over late after UCO started to put together a comeback bid. The Bronchos pulled to within once score of the Lions twice in the final 16 1/2 minutes, and Southern responded to both occasions with touchdowns.
Quarterback Dawson Herl, who had his best game thus far in the season with 239 yards of offense and five total TDs, accounted for three of his scores in the final quarter.
Perhaps the most pivotal score was with 5:23 remaining when Herl completed a third-and-7 pass to wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak for a 42-yard TD. The score gave the Lions some breathing room with a 33-21 lead and stripped away all of the momentum the Bronchos had built.
The final nail in the coffin came after a UCO turnover on downs when Herl found the end zone on a 16-yard carry that brought game to its final score.
Whether it was offense, defense or special teams, the Lions had big plays coming from anywhere and anyone on Saturday night.
“That’s the sign of a team getting better,” Bradley said. “We’re starting to see the offense, the defense and the special teams click at the same time.
“I’ve said it before. If we’re going to be at the top of this league, we’ve got to get all three phases in sync. We were able to do that for a longer period of time tonight than we have in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.