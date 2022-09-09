The Missouri Southern football team will face its first road test of the season on Saturday when it takes on the Northeastern State RiverHawks at 6 p.m. inside Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Both teams are 0-1 heading into the contest after suffering setbacks in their season openers last week. The Lions fell 24-7 to then-No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney while the RiverHawks lost 42-17 to Emporia State.
Saturday will mark the 26th meeting between MSSU and NSU. The RiverHawks have a 13-11 lead in the all-time series and claimed a 21-17 win over the Lions last season in Joplin.
"I think the biggest thing is we just need to be the best versions of ourselves," MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said of the Lions' matchup with NSU. "Again, offensively we have to keep the chains moving on third downs. We can't turn the ball over. Those are probably the two biggest things.
"Then defensively, we did a really nice job (in Week 1) of running to the ball, playing with a lot of energy. I'd just like to see us tackle better. Sometimes we'd make contact and it would leak forward. If we can stop that leakage, it'll help a bunch."
The Lions' defense helped them stay within striking distance of the nationally ranked Lopers for 3 1/2 quarters of play last week. Southern trailed by just three points with under 10 minutes to play before a pick-6 thrown by quarterback Dawson Herl opened a 14-point Kearney surge in the final 9:55.
Southern finished with 187 yards of total offense and was led by Herl, who completed 12 of 27 passes for 105 yards with one interception. He also had 25 yards and a TD via the run game.
Joplin native Nathan Glades led the team with 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. Chris Bourdeaux hauled in a pair of catches for 54 yards.
Among the positives takeaways for the Lions was their defensive unit which limited a potent UNK offense to just 17 points. Senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. led the way with 16 tackles and two tackles for loss, while Carthage product Colton Winder and Coleman Booker added eight and seven tackles, respectively.
Lopers QB TJ Davis, the returning MIAA Player of the Year and Harlon Hill award runner-up, was limited to 44 yards through the air but managed to rush for 129 yards on 20 carries. The bulk of UNK’s offensive production came via the run as it amassed 331 rushing yards.
"I think the MIAA in general, the top teams are so established that they've played so many close games," Bradley said. "They're comfortable in close games, especially when you're talking about a team like Kearney that runs the ball so much. They're used to that.
"We still haven't learned to be comfortable in tight games, and not just be comfortable, but be excited about tight games (and) to operate at a higher level in close games. It's a tough lesson, but it's one we're learning. Hopefully in the next one, we'll be ready for it."
For NSU, last week's season opener saw the RiverHawks surrender 451 yards of total offense to ESU while generating 262 yards of its own.
NSU QB Jacob Frazier went 14 of 26 for 105 yards and two TDs through the air. His top target, Dashawn Williams, had eight catches for 59 yards and both TDs while Darius Salters and Isaiah Davis logged 65 and 44 rushing yards, respectively.
Although NSU has the slight advantage over MSSU in the all-time series, a win for Southern on Saturday would mark its 12th triumph over the RiverHawks in the last 19 meetings.
