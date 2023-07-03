Last year, the Missouri Southern Lions went 4-7, collecting wins over Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State and Lincoln.
The Lions started the year hot, going 3-1 before going 1-6, but don’t let the numbers mislead you. They lost three of those games by less than a touchdown.
“Being in close games and losing gave us motivation,” head coach Atiba Bradley said recently. “It showed us that when we play our best we can compete with anyone.”
The Lions recently announced an 11-game schedule beginning Aug. 31, and Bradley is optimistic.
This offseason differed from the past for many of the Lions’ players because they are more experienced.
“The young guys didn’t know what to expect in the past; now they know and are training with a purpose,” he said.
The Lions have gotten better on paper the past two years under Bradley, going 4-7 in 2022 up from 3-8 in 2021.
“Our goal is to get better. Last year, we lost 3 games by less than a touchdown, and in each game we had the ball in the fourth,” Bradley stated.
Last year, the Lions offense averaged 21.64 points per game while giving up 24.82 points per game. It also averaged 153.4 yards per game on the ground, while giving up 169.6 yards, and averaged 167.09 yards per game through the air, while giving up 198.82 yards.
The Lions also return their leading rusher from last year in Nathan Glades. Glades ran for 855 yards and six touchdowns on 186 carries. The Lions receiving leader is also returning. Jaedon Stoshak caught 39 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our O-line has some key returnees in Lepopeasenuu Tito-Fualaau and Kenneth Fehrman,” Bradley stated.
The first game will be Aug. 31, homecoming will be against Fort Hays State on Oct. 7, and the Miner’s Bowl against Pittsburg State University will be Oct. 14 at Southern.
The Lions will host six games at Fred G. Hughes Stadium and will make five road trips this fall.
All the teams Southern will face are members of the MIAA. (Lincoln announced its departure from the conference in January, following the 2023-24 season.)
Southern’s schedule includes:
• Northwest Missouri State University at home on Aug. 31.
• Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, on Sept. 7.
• University of Nebraska-Kearney at Kearney on Sept. 16.
• Northeastern (Oklahoma) State University at home on Sept. 23.
• University of Central Oklahoma at Edmund, Oklahoma, on Sept. 30.
• Fort Hays State University at home on Oct. 7 (homecoming).
• Pittsburg State University at home on Oct. 14 (Miner’s Bowl).
• Lincoln University in Jefferson City on Oct. 21.
• University of Central Missouri at home on Oct. 28.
• Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, on Nov. 4.
• Missouri Western State University at home on Nov. 11.
The Lions were 1-9 in 2019 before Bradley arrived on campus. They were 1-10 in 2018.
