Live football is back at Missouri Southern.
For the first time in nearly 17 months, the MSSU football team will welcome fans into Fred G. Hughes Stadium as the Lions partake in the Green and Gold scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.
Gates will open at noon with the kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m. The game will consist of four 15-minute quarters with the first half being timed normally. The second half will feature a running clock unless the score difference is seven points or less in the last four minutes of the scrimmage.
The team will be broken down into two rosters that were chosen draft style, with one team wearing green and the other wearing white.
Southern, in its first year under head coach Atiba Bradley, got a win in its only spring contest this year, defeating Southern Nazarene 21-20 in Bethany, Oklahoma.
Admission to Saturday’s spring game is free. Donation boxes at the front of the stadium will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Lion Co-Op.
