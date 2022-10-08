There’s an ongoing debate among the Missouri Southern linebackers to determine which one of them has the best pass-catching ability.
For at least the next week or so, junior Colton Winder will have the upper hand in that conversation thanks to the sure-handed plays he made on Saturday.
Winder, a former tight end at Carthage High School, hauled in a pair of interceptions as the Lions put together a stifling defensive effort in a 37-14 homecoming win over Lincoln inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Both of Winder’s takeaways came in the first half as the Lions jumped out to a 31-7 lead. He totaled 13 yards on his returns.
“So there’s a running joke in the (linebacker) room because it’s a bunch of guys who played quarterback or tight end or something else, and they’re always competing for who has the best hands,” MSSU coach Atiba Bradley said, laughing. “Everyone gives (Winder) crap because he has a club on his right hand, and so for him to catch both of them with that club is an impressive feat. We’re going to have to hear about it for the next week.”
The Southern defense generated three total interceptions on the day as fellow linebacker Coleman Booker, a former receiving threat for the East Newton Patriots, accounted for the team’s third in the second quarter.
Lincoln was held scoreless on 10 of its 12 drives throughout the afternoon with three interceptions, five punts and two turnovers via downs.
It wasn’t until the final 20 seconds of the game that the Blue Tigers eclipsed double-digit scoring when a 14-yard touchdown pass from Zamar Brake to Daimon Bell trimmed the MSSU lead to 23 points.
Winder said the Southern defense played with more focus and purpose on Saturday after it surrendered 38 points in a loss to Pittsburg State in the previous week.
“I think we played with an edge,” he said. “We know that last week was not our best performance. So it helped us play more aggressive. We played more physical and just had a chip on our shoulder.”
Southern improved to 4-2 on the season while Lincoln slipped to 0-6. With five more games remaining in the regular season, the Lions have already clinched their winningest season since 2014 when they finished 4-7.
“This is a really close group,” Bradley said. “Our guys really want to be good. They work extremely hard. The other thing I give a lot of credit to is the stability of offensive and defensive schemes. The stability in the weight room. We’re not only getting to a point where guys know the expectations but are trying to exceed the expectations.”
Junior wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak gave 6,000-plus MSSU fans a reason to get on their feet early when he returned a punt 76 yards for a TD that put the home team in front 7-0 with 10:28 remaining in the first quarter.
The score marked Southern’s first TD on a punt return since Ne’Ronte Threatt took it to the house against Southwest Baptist in 2012.
“I was super excited,” Stoshak said. “I had a little bit of a celebration, but I’m also the (PAT) holder. So right afterwards I have to go back and hold for Nick (Williams). You know, catch my breath a little bit and make sure he still gets what he needs.”
The MSSU offense went on to score on four of its first five drives thanks to favorable starting field position.
Stoshak’s second punt return was also a hefty one as he went 32 yards to set the Lions’ offense up at the Lincoln 18-yard line. Four plays later, Williams kicked a 28-yard field goal to put MSSU up 10-0 midway through the first.
Southern forced Lincoln into a quick three-and-out and started its next offensive drive in Lincoln territory after a punt was fair caught by Stoshak at the 45. The Lions marched down the field and found the end zone on a 4-yard run by quarterback Dawson Herl to go up 17-0 late in the first.
Southern’s average starting field position in the first half was at the Lincoln 49-yard line.
“Specials teams play correlates with defense,” Bradley said. “This was the first game in two weeks that we got back to doing a better job of pinning people deep and kind of playing the field position game.”
Southern’s longest scoring drive of the first half went 63 yards in nine plays and was capped by a 14-yard TD scamper by QB Luke Sampson, giving the Lions a 24-7 advantage early in the second.
Winder’s first interception set up MSSU at the Lincoln 29 before running back Nathan Glades, a Joplin High School product, reached paydirt on a 15-yard run up the middle.
Williams added field goals of 28 and 26 yards in the second half to give Southern its largest lead, 37-7, by the 2:55 mark of the fourth quarter. The two-time MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week is a perfect 10 of 10 on field goal attempts this season.
Glades paced the MSSU offense with 98 yards on 17 carries while Ja’Veon Marlow added 39 yards on three carries.
Herl completed six of 15 passes for 50 yards, with his longest completing going for 21 yards. His top target, Stoshak, hauled in two catches for 33 yards.
Brake went 20 of 30 through the air for 177 yards and a TD. Nine of his completions were to Chrisshun Robinson, who finished with 113 yards receiving.
Lincoln was held to just 33 yards on the ground.
Southern will hit the road on Oct. 15 to take on Central Missouri at 1:30 p.m. in Warrensburg, Mo.
