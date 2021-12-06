The Missouri Southern women’s golf team has added two international players to its 2022 signing class, the program announced Monday.
Joining the Lions will be Mia Scrimgeour of New Zealand and Lucy Moss of England, who both signed letters of intent this week.
“We are super excited to have these two young ladies join our program,” MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler stated in a press release. “Both have low handicaps and high-grade point averages. I believe their impact will be substantial from the get-go. Southern is a great fit for them and we’re excited to have them at Southern.”
Moss commits to MSSU as a distinguished amateur performer who competed in the England Under 16 Girls Championships as well as the English Amateur Stroke Play Championships.
The Lancaster, England, native competed for the Rossall School Golf Academy and won the Lancashire Ladies Championship. She also won the Northwest Junior Match Play Championship after earning all-county honors and serving as the No. 1 position at her program.
Scrimgeour, a two-time national champion, has 14 years of experience in amateur golf in Wellington, New Zealand. She represented her country at the Annika Invitational and also competed in the Girls and Women’s Championships.
Scrimgeour also played netball (similar to basketball) and some Rugby at Sacred Heart College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.