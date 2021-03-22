DALLAS — The Missouri Southern men’s golf team is positioned in a tie for ninth place at the conclusion of the first day of the Lion Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce at Trophy Club Country Club in Dallas.
In a field that features five top-50 teams, the Lions shot a 298 in the opening round and were just 11 strokes off the leaders.
Leading the way for MSSU was Logan Greer, who finished at even par and managed five birdies in the opening round tie for 11th.
Connor Williamson had birdies on the first two holes and shot a 75 to finish tied for 34th. Ben Marckmann picked up a pair of birdies on the back nine and finished tied with Williamson, while Ben Epperly was just one shot back of the pair with a 76. Grant Sikes shot an 81 to round out the scores for the Lions.
Texas A&M International led the team standings after carding a 1 under par as a team. Midwestern State was just one shot back in second, followed by Hutchinson CC in third at two shots off the pace. Cameron and Dallas Baptist are tied for fourth, while Oklahoma Christian, Texas A&M-Commerce, UT-Tyler, the Lions, Mississippi College and Rogers State round out the top 10.
MSSU WOMEN IN 14TH
The Missouri Southern women's team finished the first day in a tie for 14th place after carding a 344 as a team.
Hannah Torres shot a team-best 83 to position herself in a tie for 41st. Maggie Moore finished with an 85, while Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro shot an 86, Madison Saenz 90 and Julianna Washka 95.
The women's tourney features nine teams that are ranked in the top 50 in NCAA Division II, including three in the top eight. No. 1-ranked Dallas Baptist is in first, 16 strokes in front of fourth-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce. Oklahoma Christian is third, while Arkansas-Fort Smith and Texas A&M International are tied for fourth.
The MSSU men’s and women’s teams will play a final 18 holes Tuesday to wrap up the tournament.
