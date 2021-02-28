The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s golf teams open up the 2021 spring season today as they travel to Cabot, Arkansas, to compete in the Natural State Golf Classic hosted by Harding University.
The teams will compete on Monday and Tuesday, playing 18 holes each day. The men will play at Greystone Country Club, while the women play at Cypress Creek Golf Club.
“We are looking forward to getting back to tournament play,” MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler said. “It has been a year to date since we have competed. We have a lot of fresh faces on both squads, so we are excited to see how we do in competition. This is a full-field event for both teams on very wet golf courses, with colder temperatures on Tuesday morning. It will be a challenge.”
On the men’s side, the Lions will be joined by Harding, Missouri Western, Southeastern Oklahoma, Ark.-Monticello, Northwestern Oklahoma, Northeastern State, Newman, Henderson State, Southern Arkansas, Lincoln, Southern Nazarene, Central Oklahoma, Missouri-St. Louis, Oklahoma Baptist, Sioux Falls, Southwestern Oklahoma and Arkansas Tech.
The women will be joined by Harding, Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, Ark.-Monticello, Northwestern Oklahoma, Arkansas Tech, Southern Arkansas, Missouri-St. Louis, Sioux Falls, Davenport, Southwestern Oklahoma, Lincoln, Southern Nazarene, Oklahoma Baptist, Missouri Western and Rogers State.
The men will send five to compete, including Jonathan Sanchez, Ben Marckmann, Connor Williamson, Ben Epperly and Josh Hamnett. The women will send six in Hannah Torres, Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro, Julianna Washka, Maggie Moore and Kenzie Kirkhart, with Madison Saenz playing as an unattached participant.
