NEWTON, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team finished the first round of the Newman Spring Invitational in 12th place on Monday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
The Lions shot 320 as a team and were led by Lily Allman, who shot a 78 to position herself in a tie for 23rd in the individual standings. Maggie Moore shot a 79 to tie for 31st while Kylie Carnes shot an 81 to tie for 48th. Kenzie Kirkhart and Madison Saenz shot an 82 and 86, respectively.
In a field that included seven nationally ranked teams, Rogers State (302) led the team standings and was followed by Central Oklahoma (307), Henderson State (308), Oklahoma Baptist (308), Newman (308), Central Missouri (310), Northwest Missouri (310), Missouri-St. Louis (313), the Rogers State B team (313), Wayne State (315), Southwest Oklahoma State (316), MSSU, Augustana (321), Fort Hays State (321), Nebraska-Kearney (323) and Missouri Western (327).
Newman’s Felisa Sajulga led all individuals with a first-round score of 67.
The second round of the tournament will start on Tuesday morning.
MSSU MEN
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s team was positioned in 15th place at the end of the first day of The Mule at Missouri National Golf Club.
Southern carded a team score of 588 through the first 36 holes of the event.
Tradgon McCrae led the way for the Lions, shooting 71 in the first round and 73 in the second to card a 144 and position himself in a tie for 30th in the individual standings. McCrae had five birdies over the two rounds.
Alexander Page had the lowest round of the day for the Lions, shooting a 77 and then a 69 to finish at 146, which put him in a tie for 45th.
Logan Greer finished at 148 after back-to-back rounds of 74, while Connor Williamson and Ben Marckmann had identical scored of 155.
Harding led the team standings with a two-round score of 555 and was followed by Rogers State (561), Central Oklahoma (563), Central Missouri (564), Southwestern Oklahoma State (567), Missouri S&T (569), Northeastern State (570), Washburn (572), Concordia-St. Paul (576), the Central Missouri B team (578), Bemidji State (582), Missouri Western (582), Drury (584), Minnesota State-Mankato (586), MSSU and Winona State (593).
Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Anders Strand led all individuals with a score of 136 (67-69).
The Mule will wrap up on Tuesday with a final round of 18 holes that starts at 8:30 a.m.
