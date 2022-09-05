The Missouri Southern women's golf team will head to Blue Springs, Missouri, to take part in the Central Region Preview on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The event, hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State, will be held at Adams Pointe Golf Club. It will consist of 18 holes each day.
Joining the Lions at the event will be Southwestern Oklahoma as well as Sioux Falls, Augustana, Northwestern Oklahoma, Southern Arkansas, Nebraska-Kearney, Northeastern State, Henderson State, Arkansas-Monticello, Oklahoma Baptist, Harding, Northwest Missouri, Fort Hays State and Southern Nazarene.
The Lions will bring six golfers to the event with five counting toward the team score and one competing as an individual. Representing the Lions will be Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro, Filippa Guldberg, Lily Allman, Aida Nunez and Kylie Carnes. Julianna Washka will compete as an individual.
The scoring five represent the same group that won the Rockhurst Fall Invitational last weekend.
"This event is a 16-team field made up of teams that are all in our region," MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler said. "The ladies played in this event last year and finished ninth out of 19 teams. We are looking forward to a good showing coming off the victory last week at Rockhurst."
MSSU MEN HEAD TO ST. LOUIS
The Missouri Southern men's golf team will head up I-44 this week to compete in the Arch Cup, hosted by the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The event will be unique with a one-day, 36-hole format. The teams will be playing at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Ill., just east of the Mississippi River.
The Lions will bring a pair of teams to compete in the event. Team one will be comprised of Tradgon McCrae, Ben Epperly, Dylan Bagley, Ben Marckmann and Connor Williamson. This same group of individuals won the Rockhurst Fall Invitational last week.
Team two will consist of Fielding Campbell, Luis Limon, Alexander Page, Jonathan Sanchez and Josh Hamnett.
Joining the Lions at the event will be a pair of teams from UMSL, Drury and McKendree, as well as Maryville, Lindenwood, Rockhurst, Missouri S&T, Illinois-Springfield and Quincy.
Teams will tee off at 8 a.m. in a shotgun start.
"Our squad will be the same five that won the event last weekend at Rockhurst," Wheeler said. "We are excited to get back in action and continue to build momentum for a very solid schedule this fall."
