The Missouri Southern men’s golf team will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday as it hosts the MSSU Men’s Fall Classic at Shangri-La Country Club.
The Lions will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday as they play host to a full field of regional and MIAA teams. Southern is coming off a 14th place finish in the NSU Men’s Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla.
Other teams in this week’s classic will be Oklahoma Christian, Northeastern State, Concordia-St. Paul, West Texas A&M, Missouri S&T, Henderson State, Hutchinson Community College, Southwestern Oklahoma, Newman, Missouri-St. Louis, Fort Hays State, Southern Arkansas, Southeastern Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene, St. Mary’s (Texas), Harding and Rogers State.
MSSU will have 11 golfers competing. The scoring five for the Lions will include Ben Marckmann, Ben Epperly, Josh Hamnett, Dylan Bagley and Connor Williamson, while Logan Greer, Tradgon McCrae, Jonathan Sanchez, Alexander Page, Ryan Heinz and Grant Sikes compete unattached.
“This is a great field of teams,” MSSU coach Mike Wheeler said. “We have four new players in our scoring five and will be playing six different individuals. Qualifying was so close this week, but we love playing at Shangri-La. So it’s going to be fun.”
The teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
