The Missouri Southern men's golf program won the MIAA regular season and tournament championship for first time during the same season in program history on April 19 at the Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Southern won the 2003 MIAA Tournament Championships and finished second in the regular season standings, which was previously the highest team finish in program history before this, according to MSSU.
"I'm just extremely proud of these guys," said Coach Mike Wheeler.
He also said this qualifies them for an automatic bid to the Super Regional hosted by Winona State in Winona, Minnesota, May 11-13.
Tradgon McCrae, was named the MIAA Player of the Year after topping the regular season individual standings with 39.5 points with top-five finishes in three of the four MIAA event tournaments and finished second at the MIAA Championship after hitting even for the day to finish with 214 strokes (-2).
McCrae had four birdies and 10 pars while averaging 3.90 strokes on par fours last week and on the back nine had two birdies and six pars to average 4.50 strokes on par fives. Overall for the tournament, McCrae had one eagle, 12 birdies, and 30 pars with averages of 3.00 on par threes, 4.03 on par fours and 4.75 on par fives.
"He's an extraordinary player and a gifted student, who works diligently at his skills," Wheeler said of McCrae, of Plainville, Kansas, and a transfer from Hutchison (Kansas) Community College. "He's a quality team leader. The other players look up to him."
Wheeler said winning the MIAA regular season and tournament championship has has been one of the goals he has had as Southern coach since he started 13 years ago.
Tournament Play
For the Lions, the front nine would see the team lose some ground in the standings finishing +4 as a team to trail Northeastern State University of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, (+1) and Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas (+3), falling three strokes behind the leaders heading to the back nine. In the back nine holes the NSU RiverHawks were able to at one point create a five-stroke advantage over the Lions for the largest lead of the day within the top-three teams.
Southern finished the final three holes with five birdies and nine pars collectively to erase a three-stroke lead by NSU and ultimately take the lead going into the 18th hole. At hole 18 — a par five that is 570 yards — the Lions collectively went -4 with four birdies and a par to claim the team title and hold onto a two-stroke lead over Washburn and Northeastern State. For the tournament, the Lions were collectively -6 at hole 18 with eight birdies and five pars.
Ben Epperly finished tied for 12th after going -1 for the day and in the tournament shot 224 (+8). For the day Epperly had two birdies and 11 pars while averaging 2.75 strokes on par threes and on the back nine had one birdie and eight pars to average 3.80 strokes on par fours. Overall for the tournament, Epperly had six birdies and 35 pars with averages of 3.25 strokes on par threes, 4.03 on par fours and 5.33 on par fives.
Luis Limón finished tied for 15th after going +2 for the day and in the tournament shot 225 (+9). For the day, Limón had two birdies and 12 pars while averaging 4.50 strokes on par fives and on the back nine had one birdie and five pars while averaging 4.50 strokes on par fives. Overall for the tournament, Limón had six birdies and 33 pars with averages of 3.25 strokes on par threes, 4.37 strokes on par fours and 4.58 on par fives.
Josh Hamnett finished tied for 22nd after going +2 for the day and in the tournament shot 228 (+12). For the day Hamnett had three birdies and nine pars while averaging 4.50 strokes on par fives and on the back nine had one birdie and five pars while averaging 4.50 strokes on par fives. Overall for the tournament, Hamnett had eight birdies and 27 pars with averages of 3.42 strokes on par threes, 4.33 on par fours and 4.75 on par fives.
Ben Marckmann was named an All-MIAA performer after finishing tied for ninth in the MIAA regular season standings with 21 points from two top-10 finishes at MIAA event tournaments. Marckmann finished the MIAA Championships tied for 27th after hitting even for the day and in the tournament shot 230 (+14). For the day Marckmann had two birdies and 11 pars while averaging 2.75 strokes on par threes and on the back nine had one birdie and seven pars while averaging 4.50 strokes on par fives. For the tournament Marckmann had seven birdies and 28 pars with averages of 3.00 on par threes, 4.47 on par fours and 5.00 on par fives.
