TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team hit three home runs but ultimately suffered a 13-6 setback to Northeastern State in the second game of an MIAA series on Friday at Rousey Field.
NSU (31-13, 19-10), positioned in second place in the MIAA standings, took a 2-0 lead in the weekend series over sixth-place MSSU (25-19, 15-14).
The Lions picked up one home run apiece from Chayton Beck, Tyler Ferguson and Drew Davis. Ferguson drove in a pair of runs and scored twice, while Beck and Davis scored two runs apiece.
Logan VanWey started and went six innings, striking out 11 and walking just two en route to a no-decision. He eclipsed 200 career strikeouts in the game to become the eighth Lion in program history to accomplish the feat. He’s currently seventh in career strikeouts with 202.
Cole Gayman picked up the loss in relief, while Scott Duensing, Steen Lane, Cale McCallister, Alex Baker and Ryan Paschal each threw in relief as well.
The RiverHawks benefitted from five homers as well as nine total hits on the day. Brayden Rodden led the team, finishing 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI. Brock Reller, Matt Kaiser and Kademon Graff had one home run apiece.
MSSU and NSU will compete in the series finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.
