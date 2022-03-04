Conditions were just right for balls to leave the yard frequently on a windy Friday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
The Missouri Southern baseball team took advantage.
With six solo home runs on the day, the Lions picked up an 8-6 win over Northwest Missouri to clinch the MIAA series victory with one game still to be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MSSU, improving its season record to 11-7 and 3-2 in MIAA play, outhit NWMSU (4-11, 0-5) 13-5 and got two homers apiece from Tommy Stevenson and Ryan Doran as well as one apiece from Jordan Fitzpatrick and Matt Miller.
“Six home runs is good, but I was saying we should let a guy or two get on before we hit ‘em,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said, laughing. “But yeah, that’s a lot of home runs. I know the wind was blowing out, but we had several long ones, I thought. So it’s great to see. Our guys are swinging it well.”
And for a second straight day, Southern was boosted by a strong start on the pitching mound.
Senior Logan VanWey, a Webb City product, picked up his first win of the season after limiting Northwest to three earned runs and just four hits in six complete innings. He also struck out eight batters and allowed no walks.
“He was able to fill it up, command all of his pitches and work ahead,” Darnell said of VanWey, who moved to 1-2 on the season. “The last couple of starts, he wasn’t able to do that. I think he settled in well and just pitched his game today, which was good to see.”
The Lions, who led by as many as five runs, had to hold on late after the Bearcats cut the deficit to three runs and then put two runners on the base paths with no outs in the top of the ninth inning.
The next at-bat saw Caden Diel ground into a double play as one NWMSU run was plated from third to make it a two-run ballgame. Then Layne Shiers hit a hard line drive to the left side that was gloved by shortstop Nate Mieszkowski to bring the game to a close.
“You’re never sure until a game is over,” Darnell said. “We obviously outhit them 13-5, so from that standpoint we were outstanding. But they (the Bearcats) are scrappy. They’re a good team and they have pride. … It just goes to show that it’s hard to win games in this conference.”
NWMSU’s only lead in the game came in the top of the first when a pair of MSSU fielding errors allowed to runs to score. However, the Lions responded in the bottom half with solo blasts by Stevenson and Fitzpatrick to quickly tie the game again at 2-2.
Southern took its first lead in the bottom of the second thanks to solo home runs by Doran and Miller as well as an RBI single by Stevenson, putting the Lions up 5-2.
Doran logged his second homer of the day in the third before Fitzpatrick logged an RBI single in the fourth to give MSSU its largest lead at 7-2.
The Bearcats had one-run showings in the fifth and seventh innings. Sandwiched between them was Fitzpatrick’s 10th home run of the season in the sixth.
Stevenson finished 4 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Fitzpatrick, Doran and Miller each logged two hits.
Cale McCallister, Ryan Paschal and Scott Duensing combined to toss two scoreless innings in relief for MSSU. Hultine limited Northwest to one run in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season.
Peck paced NWMSU at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBI.
MSSU rides a four-game win streak and seeks its first MIAA series sweep of the season on Saturday.
“Just trying to win another game,” Darnell said. “It’s nice to win the series, but tomorrow is another game and Northwest will be ready. So we’ll need to be ready to hook it up again.”
