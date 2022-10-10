The Missouri Southern men's and women's basketball programs will take part in the 2022 MIAA Basketball Media Day on Tuesday morning in Kansas City.
The event will take place at the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City.
The event will be live streamed for free at themiaanetwork.com/mssulions. MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy will kick things off at 9:15 a.m., while Lions' coaches Ronnie Ressel and Sam McMahon will be take to the podium at 10:15 a.m.
Last season, the Southern women were the MIAA regular season co-champions and the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament. The Lions had the MIAA Coach of the Year in Ressel and the MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year in Lacy Stokes. Southern advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
The Southern men are under the direction of first-year coach Sam McMahon, but McMahon is no stranger to the sidelines at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center as he was an assistant coach for the Lions previously.
The women open the season on November 5-6 at the Division II Tipoff Classic in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium, while the men open up a week later inside Municipal Auditorium in the KC Crossover Challenge.
