KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern senior linebacker Coleman Booker has been named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Booker helped the Lions to a thrilling 25-24 win at Fort Hays State on Saturday, recording a team-high seven solo tackles while also posting a forced fumble — one of seven the Lions forced in the game — and two fumble recoveries, including the game-sealing recovery that stopped a FHSU drive in the fourth quarter with the Tigers deep inside the Lions’ territory.
Booker and the Lions are back at it this Saturday, traveling to Pittsburg, Kansas, to take on the Pittsburg State Gorillas in the 2022 Miners Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Carnie Smith Stadium.
