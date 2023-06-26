Missouri Southern State University has announced its football schedule for the 2023 season.
The first game will be Aug. 31, homecoming will be against Fort Hays State on Oct. 7, and the Miner's Bowl against Pittsburg State University will be Oct. 14 at Southern.
The Lions will host six games at Fred G. Hughes Stadium and will make give road trips this fall.
All the teams Southern will face are members of the MIAA. (Lincoln announced its departure from the conference in January, following the 2023-24 season.)
Southern's home slate features:
• Northwest Missouri State University at home on Aug. 31.
• Washburn University, in Topeka, Kansas, on Sept. 7.
• University of Nebraska-Kearney, at Kearney, on Sept. 16.
• Northeastern (Oklahoma) State University at home on Sept. 23.
• University of Central Oklahoma at Edmund, Oklahoma, on Sept. 30.
• Fort Hays State University at home on Oct. 7. (Homecoming)
• Pittsburg State University at home on Oct. 14. (Miner's Bowl)
• Lincoln University in Jefferson City on Oct. 21.
• University of Central Missouri at home on Oct. 28.
• Emporia State State in Emporia, Kansas, on Nov. 4.
• Missouri Western State University at home on Nov. 11.
Last year, MSSU saw improvement under second-year coach Atiba Bradley. Bradley’s Lions finished 4-7 with three of those losses being by four points or less. The Lions were 3-8 in 2021 and 1-9 in 2019 before Bradley arrived on campus. They were 1-10 in 2018.
