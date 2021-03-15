OWASSO, Okla. — The Missouri Southern men’s golf team is within striking distance of a tournament title heading into the final day of the 2021 Rogers State Hillcat Classic at Bailey’s Ranch Golf Club.
The Lions shot a 14-over par 302 in the first round and were eight over par in the second round before play was suspended due to darkness. MSSU was positioned in second place and sat just one stroke back of first-place Sioux Falls at the conclusion of the opening round.
The Lions were paced by Connor Williamson, who shot a 72 in the first round to position himself in a tie for second. Williamson had a birdie on hole 14 and had one bogey on the front with pars on every other hole.
Logan Greer and Ben Epperly both shot a 75 in the first round and were tied for sixth place.
Ben Marckmann shot an 80 and was tied for 20th after round one, while Grant Sikes hit an 81 to tie for 24th. Josh Hamnett shot an 86.
Teams for this tournament brought six golfers instead of the normal five that can count toward team scores. In normal events, the best four of the five scores are counted, but in this tournament, the teams are counting the best four of six.
Rounding out the team standings: third-place Rogers State, fourth-place Concordia-St. Paul, fifth-place Newman, sixth-place Rogers State B team, seventh-place South Dakota School of Mines, eighth-place Fort Hays State and Northwestern Oklahoma and 10th-place Murray State College.
Those that have not finished their second round will begin play at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the final round beginning at 9:15 a.m.
MSSU WOMEN IN 5th
The Missouri Southern women’s team shot a 344 as a team on Monday and is tied for fifth heading into the final day of the Hillcat Classic.
Southern was led by Julianna Washka, who shot an 11-over 83 to finish tied for 11th. Hannah Torres was tied at 18th with an 85, while Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasaro was tied for 23rd with an 87.
Maggie Moore finished tied for 27th with an 89, while Madison Saenz (90) and Kenzie Kirkhart (94) finished 29th and 39th.
Host team Rogers State finished the first day atop the team standings with a 323. Southern Nazarene was second, followed by Sioux Falls, Redlands CC and the Lions. Southern Arkansas was sixth, while Concordia-St. Paul, Newman and Murray State CC rounded out the team scores.
The MSSU women also return to play Tuesday morning to complete the final 18 holes of the tournament.
