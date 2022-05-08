EMPORIA, Kan. – The Missouri Southern track and field teams came away with four more event wins on Sunday in the final day of the 2022 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by Emporia State University at Welch Stadium.
The Southern men finished in second as a team with 135 points, while the women were in eighth with 61 points.
Rajheim Carby led the way in the men’s javelin as Southern put four athletes in the top nine. Carby broke a school record in the event as he hit an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 71.13 meters, breaking the previous record that was set 17 years ago.
Brendan Rozier (64.32 meters) and Nathan Kovis (64.11) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, while Logan Bell (62.68) was ninth and Trey Beachler was 13th (58.35). All four earned provisional marks.
Ryan Riddle won his second title of the meet as he took home the championship in the 5k, crossing the finish line in a time of 14 minutes, 45.14 seconds. Gidieon Kimutai was fourth, while JP Rutledge placed sixth in the event for the Lions. Riley Simpson was 14th and Jarod Ozee placed 17th.
Elizabeth Pomatto continued her dominance of the women’s javelin as she took home the title, winning the event for the second straight year and picking up her third-straight all-MIAA honor in the event. She hit a provisional distance of 49.68 meters.
Brendan Jewell picked up the Lions’ fourth win of the day in the high jump with a provisional markof 2.12 meters. Luke Brumit was tenth in the event at 1.98 meters.
Kiara Smith was an all-MIAA honoree in the women’s 100-meter hurdles as she finished second in a provisional time of 13.67 seconds. Claire Luallen was fifth (14.02) and Precious Olatunji (14.05) was sixth, both earning provisional marks in the process.
Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson both picked up all-conference honors in the men’s triple jump, with Broadus hitting a provisional mark of 15.30 meters while Jackson had a provisional of his own at 15.11 meters.
In other action, Brieon Randle was eighth in the men’s 200-meter dash, hitting a time of 21.74 seconds. Chardae Overstreet picked up a provisional time and placed fifth in the women’s 400-meter dash at 55.31 seconds.
LaNea Wallace was sixth in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, finishing in a time of 1:03.13. Riley Simpson was fourth in the men’s 1,500-meter run with a provisional time of 3:49.71. Zachary Finley placed 13th in the 1,500 with a time of 3:59.52.
Jenari Lopez placed sixth in the women’s 5k, finishing in a time of 18:05.08. Kelie Henderson was 25th.
Josh Fulmer placed 7th in the men’s shot put, hitting a mark of 15.99 meters, and Olatunji was sixth in the women’s triple jump at 11.61 meters.
The men’s 4x100m relay team of Bryan Candrl, Randle, Malachi Pipkin and Cameron Linville placed fourth in a time of 41.50 seconds. The 4x400m relay team of Randle, Elliot Rule, Jonathan Watts and Matthew Haddock was seventh in a time of 3:15.19. The women’s 4x100m relay team of Cornesia Calhoun-White, Smith, Luallen and Overstreet placed sixth in a time of 46.99 seconds.
In total, the Lions had eight event wins over the meet and 14 all-MIAA performances.
The Lions will be in action next weekend at the Nebraska-Kearney Loper Twilight on Saturday in Kearney, Neb.
