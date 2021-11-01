WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team was competitive out of the gate and held a 19-18 lead early in the first half, but the NCAA Division I Wichita State Shockers eventually pulled away for a 90-58 win in Monday’s exhibition at Charles Koch Arena.
The Lions had three players score in double figures in R.J. Smith (15 points), Lawson Jenkins (11) and Alex Jones (11). Smith shot 6 of 13 from the floor and added eight rebounds, while Jenkins hit three 3-point shots and Jones recorded three steals and dished out two assists. Christian Bundy score seven points and came away with five rebounds.
Stan Scott grabbed five boards and logged a team-high four assists, and Winston Dessesow scored five points.
The Shockers, who won an American Athletic Conference regular-season title and made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament last season, were led in scoring by Ricky Council IV, who had 15 points. Moris Udeze and Qua Grant added 11 points apiece.
WSU opened up an 18-11 lead at the 13:18-mark of the first half before Southern went on an 8-0 surge that was capped by a bucket from Smith, giving the Lions its first and only lead of the night, 19-18, with 9:32 remaining in the half.
A triple by Smith with six minutes remaining till halftime brought Southern to within two points, 26-24, before the Shockers responded with a 20-2 run to balloon the advantage to 46-26.
A transition bucket by MSSU’s Ndongo Ndaw at the first-half buzzer trimmed the WSU lead to 18 points as the game went into halftime.
MSSU opened the second half on a 9-2 run that was capped by a 3 by Smith to cut the deficit t0 13 points, 50-37. But the Lions drew no closer to the Shockers the rest of the way.
Southern shot 33% from the floor and forced 15 WSU turnovers that resulted in 19 points on the other end.
The Lions open the regular season on Nov. 12-13 in the Midwest Classic in Kansas City, Mo., taking on Upper Iowa on the 12th and then Southern Nazarene on the 13th.
