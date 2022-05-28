ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Missouri Southern track and field programs picked up 10 total All-American performances while the Southern men tied for a program-best sixth-place finish to close out the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Grand Valley State.
The sixth-place finish for the MSSU men tied a program-best at the outdoor championships, matching the performance of the 2017 squad. The Lions earned 30 points and were tied with Adams State in the standings.
The Southern women earned 12 points and finished 22nd.
The Lions had eight All-American performances in the final day of competition.
The men’s javelin started things off for MSSU as the trio of Rajheim Carby, Nathan Kovis and Brendan Rozier earned All-American honors. Carby was the national runner-up with a distance of 70.88 meters, while Kovis (68.45) finished third and Rozier (66.86) finished fifth.
Carby’s mark was his first throw of the event, while Kovis and Rozier had their top throws in their second attempts. The trio accounted for 18 points for the Lions in the event.
MSSU picked up two more All-American performances in the men’s triple jump as Adrain Broadus placed seventh with a mark of 15.5 meters and Taris Jackson placed eighth with a mark of 15.25.
Elizabeth Pomatto picked up the second national runner-up finish for Southern, taking second in the women’s javelin by breaking her own school record in the event with a heave of 53.04 meters.
In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, the Lions picked up a pair of All-American performances as Kiara Smith placed sixth with a time of 14.07 seconds and Precious Olatunji placed eighth with a time of 14.24 seconds.
Ryan Riddle capped the day for the Lions with a 14th-place finish in the men’s 5k, crossing the finish line in a time of 14:19.47.
Peyton Barton became a double All-American earlier in the weekend by placing fourth in the men’s hammer throw and fifth in the discus.
PSU MEN WIN TITLE
The Pittsburg State men’s track and field team amassed 70 points to claim its first outdoor national championship in program history.
West Texas A&M finished as the national runner-up with 61 points while meet-host Grand Valley State placed third with 56 points.
Louis Rollins and Braylen Brewer secured individual event titles for PSU, with Rollins winning the 110-meter hurdles and Brewer winning the 400-meter run.
The Gorillas’ previous best outdoor finish was fourth place (1999 and 2021).
The PSU women’s team secured a ninth-place finish.
