The Missouri Southern men’s basketball season has arrived.
Or at least the tune-up, if we want to get technical.
The Lions head to Wichita, Kansas, on Monday to take on the NCAA Division I Wichita State Shockers in an exhibition at 6 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.
The meeting will be the first ever between the two programs and will pit MSSU against a WSU squad that went 16-6 last season en route to a regular-season American Athletic Conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth.
“It’s a good opportunity to play against a caliber of team like Wichita State,” eighth-year Southern head coach Jeff Boschee said. “This is a team that plays in an arena with some pretty passionate fans. It’ll be a good opportunity for our guys to get out in front of some fans and continue to try to build and get better.”
Southern, coming off a 13-10 season and a fourth-place finish in the MIAA regular season last year, officially opens its 2021-22 campaign on Nov. 12 at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City, Mo. Monday’s game against the Shockers will not count toward the Lions’ season record, but it will serve as their first opportunity to compete against a team not dressed out in MSSU colors.
“I’m not too concerned about the matchup as far as diving too deep into Wichita State,” Boschee said. “Most of my concerns right now are with my team and seeing what we can do.”
Southern held its annual MOSO Madness intrasquad scrimmage last week at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. At the end of a 20-minute running clock, returning guards Stan Scott, a senior, and Avery Taggart, a redshirt freshman, had combined for 23 points to lead the Black to a 56-51 win over the Green.
Sophomore guard Winston Dessesow and redshirt freshman forward Lawson Jenkins tallied nine and eight points, respectively, to lead the Green.
Boschee said the Lions had a few areas of their game to clean up after last week’s scrimmage.
“We had too many turnovers, just careless turnovers,” he said. “I can handle turnovers if you’re trying to make a play, but just giving the ball to the other teams is something you can’t have. So we have to limit those and we have to play without fouling. I thought we did some good things defensively last week, and I’m looking for our guys to do the same job defensively and playing without fouling.
“Offensively we still have a lot of questions as far as where our points are going to come from, but we’ll continue to play the way we’ve always played in the past and see how that goes. I just want guys playing together, moving and sharing the basketball. We always talk about having more assists than turnovers and executing with that mindset on the offensive end.”
MSSU has six D1 transfers on its roster this year. Three are returners in Scott (Oakland) — a third-team all-MIAA pick in the 2020-21 season — Taggart (Southern Illinois) and RJ Smith (Sam Houston State). Alex Jones (Lipscomb), Ndongo Ndaw (Indiana State) and Odell Wilson (North Dakota State) are newcomers on the team this year.
“Alex has the ability to score it a little bit, but the biggest thing he brings is his ability to pass the basketball and set the tone on the defensive end,” Boschee said. “He’s a very good on-the-ball defender with quick hands and quick feet.
“Odell Wilson has been kind of hurt all summer with foot injuries, and he’s just now getting back into the swing of things. But he’s really got a knack at rebounding the basketball. He’s strong down in the post (with) kind of a football body.
“Ndongo Ndaw has a little bit of size. He’s pretty raw on the offensive end, but defensively he has the ability to play spot-up defense with some guards and be able to disrupt some shots. He’ll be hopefully a rim protector a little bit for us, and whatever we can get from him on the offensive end is an added bonus. He’s also a pretty good rebounder as well.”
Southern will compete in the Midwest Classic (Nov. 12-13) before making its home debut in the Chris Tucker Memorial Classic (Nov. 19-20) at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
