TULSA, Okla. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team battled through rainy conditions to position itself in 10th place in day one of the Tulsa Cup, hosted by Rogers State University, on Monday at the Club at Indian Springs.
The rain was steady and heavy at times, and teams were saddled with a delay midway through the round Originally scheduled for a 54-hole tournament, teams will now gather at 10 a.m. Tuesday for one more round of 18 holes to conclude competition.
Tradgon McCrae, Ben Marckmann and Josh Hamnett all finished round one at 77 and are tied for 32nd individually. The trio had a pair of birdies each in their round.
Connor Williamson is one stroke behind at 42nd, while Ben Epperly shot a 79 and is tied for 50th. Williamson had three birdies in his round, while Epperly posted one. Luis Limón finished at 81 and tied for 67th as he competed as an individual.
No. 10 Henderson State is one stroke up on Southern Arkansas for the team lead after round one. Southwestern Oklahoma is third, followed by Northeastern State, Winona State, Fort Hays State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Augustana, the Lions, Drury, Rogers State, Newman, Arkansas Tech, William Jewell, Rogers State (B) and Northwestern State to round out the team scores.
The Lions will tee off on Tuesday from holes 8-10 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.