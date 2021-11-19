All early indications suggest the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team has a knack for pulling off gritty overtime wins.
The Lions, coming off an 89-88 double-OT win over Southern Nazarene last weekend, outlasted Southwest Baptist for an 87-85 OT win in their first home game of the season on Saturday in the Chris Tucker Memorial Classic at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
A tip-in layup by MSSU’s Avery Taggart with one second remaining in regulation tied the game at 78-all before the Lions (2-1) outscored the Bearcats (2-1) 9-7 in the OT period.
Southern held a five-point lead, 87-82, with six seconds to play in OT after going on a 6-0 run that included an R.J. Smith layup, a Winston Dessesow 3-pointer and then two Christian Bundy free throws.
SBU held a 41-40 lead at halftime in a game that ended up totaling 46 lead changes.
MSSU, which shot 43.1% (31-72) from the floor, 44.4% (12-27) from 3 and 86.7% (13-15) from the free-throw line, got a game-high 26 points from Dessesow, who also added three rebounds and a steal.
Smith and Stan Scott also scored in double figures for the Lions with 19 and 12 points, respectively, while grabbing eight rebounds apiece. Scott dished out a team-high five assists, and Bundy chipped in six points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
SBU shot 50% (32-64) from the floor, 44.4% (12-27) from long range and 60% (9-15) from the charity stripe. The Bearcats had four score in double figures in Jalil Beaubrun (17 points), Quinn Nelson (16), Mitch Ganote (11) and Nico Aguirre (21).
Southern plays its final game of the weekend event at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Truman State.
TSU 71, PSU 62
Zach Burch scored a career-high 21 points, but his Pittsburg State men’s team ended up suffering a setback to No. 6 Truman State on Friday in the Gorillas’ first game of the Chris Tucker Memorial Classic at Missouri Southern’s Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
Following a back-and-forth start, the Bulldogs (3-0) used a 10-0 surge to take a 67-54 advantage with 6:31 remaining in the game. The Gorillas (0-3) drew no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Burch amassed his 21 points by making nine of 15 shots from the floor while grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots. Tyler Hawkins chipped in with 18 points for PSU.
TSU got a team-high 20 points from Hunter Straight, 19 points from Cade McKnight and 14 points from Masen Miller. Dylan Peeters added eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Pittsburg State plays its final game of the weekend event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Southwest Baptist.
