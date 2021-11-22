The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team will hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys at 7 p.m. inside Tucker Coliseum in Russellville, Ark.
The Lions (2-2) are coming off a 1-1 showing at the Chris Tucker Memorial Classic over the weekend at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, where they picked up an 87-85 overtime win over Southwest Baptist on Friday before wrapping up the two-day event with a 95-89 setback to No. 6 Truman State on Saturday.
MSSU, in its eighth season under head coach Jeff Boschee, is averaging 87 points per game so far this season and has four players averaging double-digit scoring in senior forward R.J. Smith (20.5 PPG), sophomore guard Winston Dessesow (17.0), senior guard Stan Scott (16.0) and junior forward Christian Bundy (12.0).
Smith, at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, is shooting 50% from the floor, 63% from 3-point range and has grabbed a team-high 38 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Scott (6-4, 185) has shot 41% from the floor and tallied 29 rebounds, a team-high 16 assists and nine steals.
ATU (1-1), led by sixth-year head coach Mark Downey, split a pair of games in the GAC/MIAA Crossover Challenge on Nov. 13-14 in Hays, Kan., falling 71-59 to Fort Hays State before picking up a 77-61 win over Emporia State.
The Wonder Boys are led in scoring by Czar Perry (15.5 PPG), Cameron Kennedy (12.5), Tony Hall (11.5) and Niko Gosnell (11.0). Hall leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game and Perry paces the team in assists with eight per game.
The all-time series between MSSU and ATU has the Lions holding an 18-9 advantage. The two teams met nearly every year in the early- to mid-1970s and then became frequent opponents in Southern’s Thanksgiving tournament from 1991-1997.
Southern and Arkansas Tech last met in 2019 in a game that saw the Lions claim a 105-88 victory.
After Tuesday’s contest against the Wonder Boys, Southern will have one more non-conference game at home on Saturday against John Brown before opening MIAA play with another home game against Central Oklahoma on Dec. 2.
