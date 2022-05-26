Newly-hired Missouri Southern men’s basketball head coach Sam McMahon announced on Thursday the final additions to his coaching staff.
Joining McMahon on the sidelines will be his brother and former assistant coach for the Lions, Paul McMahon, as well as longtime assistant coach Jason Owens.
“We are very fortunate to have Paul and Jason a part of our men’s basketball family here at MSSU,” McMahon said. “They are great coaches and even better people. They are experienced, knowledgeable, committed, energetic and hungry for success. Both make everyone around them better.”
Paul returns to Joplin after spending one year away from coaching. In that year off, he served as the head Missouri scout for NxtPro Hoops.
Next season will be Paul’s sixth with the Lions. In his first stint at MSSU, he spent five seasons after debuting in the 2016-2017 season. During his first four seasons, the Lions averaged 22 wins, earned a berth in three straight NCAA Division II Tournaments and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019. During also served three years as the head coach of the Lions’ junior varsity program and one year in administration as the Athletic Academic Support Specialist.
Paul was elevated to the top assistant coach position at the start of the 2020-21 season in which the Lions went 13-10. During that campaign, he went 3-1 in his time as the acting head coach. During his five years on the Southern bench, he helped recruit and coach two All-Americans and seven all-MIAA players.
Paul is a native of Jefferson City, Mo., and prepped at Jefferson City High School. He was originally a member of the basketball team at Truman State before an injury ended his college basketball career. He went on to play baseball for the Bulldogs as a freshman before transferring to Central Missouri, where he helped lead the Mules to a 43-15 record, MIAA regular-season and tournament championships, a regional title and a spot in the Division II College World Series.
He graduated from Central Missouri in 2016 with a degree in sports management and a minor in business administration.
“Paul knows how to develop players both on and off the court,” Sam said. “He is familiar with Missouri Southern and knows what it takes to succeed in the MIAA. He is a relentless worker who consistently brings enthusiasm every single day.”
Owens comes to the Lions after two seasons at Missouri State-West Plains, where he helped the Grizzlies to a 13-9 record in his first season. Prior to MSUWP, Owens coached at Southeast Missouri State, where he was an assistant to head coach Ricky Ray.
Prior to SEMO, Owens coached two years at Pittsburg State, where he helped the Gorillas to back-to-back winning seasons. He helped mentor four all-MIAA student-athletes.
Prior to PSU, Owens spent three seasons as assistant coach at Moberly Area Community College under Pat Smith. While at Moberly, he helped the Greyhounds compile a 72-26 record and earn NJCAA Region 16 and District 5 titles, as well as an NJCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2015-2016. He helped 24 Greyhounds advance to play at the NCAA D1 or D2 levels during his tenure at Moberly.
Owens began his coaching career as an assistant at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas. He then returned to his alma mater, Sienna Heights University, to serve as an assistant coach from 2007-2010. While at Siena, he coached four NAIA All-Americans and helped lead the Saints to a 44-20 record.
The Detroit, Michigan, native played four years at Siena Heights in Adrian, Mich., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2006. He was a two-year team captain and all-conference honoree for the Saints.
Owens is married to Shaileen Owens. The couple has two children, Jason Jr. and Maliya.
“Jason is a tremendous coach who will be a huge asset to our program,” McMahon said. “His knowledge for the game, tireless work ethic and positive personality will prove to be extremely valuable throughout his time here at MSSU. He builds strong relationships everywhere he goes, and that fits in perfectly with our culture here at Southern.”
