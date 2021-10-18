HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men’s golf team sits in ninth after Day 1 of the Fort Hays State Classic on Monday in Hays, Kan.
Connor Williamson paced the Lions, shooting 73 in back-to-back rounds to finish with a 146 through 36 holes. He’s tied for sixth place individually.
Ben Epperly carded a 36-hole score of 155 to position himself in a tie for 42nd, while Tradgon McCrae and Logan Greer both shot a 158. Jonathan Sanchez finished with a 159.
Central Oklahoma (582) is in first place and leads second-place Central Missouri (583) by one stroke. Rogers State (588) is in third, followed by Northeastern State (594), Fort Hays State (596), Winona State (599), Missouri Western (599), Washburn (608), the Lions (611), Minnesota-Crookston (613), Sioux Falls (619), Minnesota State (623), Augustana (631), Newman (639) and Lincoln (647).
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday following a shotgun start at 8:40 a.m.
