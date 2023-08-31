Missouri Southern State University's men's golf team ranked first in a preseason poll released Thursday. The women's team ranked sixth.
Last spring, the Missouri Southern men's team claimed both the regular season and tournament conference championships for the first time in school history.
Senior golfer Tradgon McCrae was named the MIAA Golfer of the Year, and Mike Wheeler was named MIAA Golf Coach of the Year.
The women's team placed fifth in last year's conference tournament.
The women's team kicks things off with the Central Region Fall Preview taking place Sept. 4-6 in Blue Springs.
The men's fall schedule begins Sept. 10-12 as they play at the Blue Tiger Fall Invitational at Lake of the Ozarks.
Women's golf preseason coaches poll
1. Central Missouri: 87 points.
2. Rogers State: 81 points.
3. Nebraska Kearney: 70 points.
4. Northeastern State: 66 points.
5. Central Oklahoma: 63 points.
6. Missouri Southern: 46 points.
7. Missouri Western: 45 points.
8. Northwest Missouri: 36 points.
9. Fort Hays State: 24 points.
10. Lincoln: 20 points.
11. Newman: 12 points.
Men's golf preseason coaches poll
1. Missouri Southern: 62 points.
2. Central Missouri: 61 points.
3. Central Oklahoma: 52 points.
4. Washburn: 51 points.
5. Northeastern State: 48 points.
6. Rogers State: 40 points.
7. Missouri Western: 39 points.
8. Fort Hays State: 27 points.
9. Lincoln: 14 points.
10. Newman: 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.