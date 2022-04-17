The Missouri Southern men’s golf team will open play in the 2022 MIAA Golf Championship on Monday morning at WinterStone Golf Course in Independence, Missouri.
Teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. and play the first of three 18-hole rounds, with the final two being played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Southern enters the event positioned in seventh place in the MIAA standings. The conference tournament is worth double points toward the MIAA leaderboard. The points will also be worth double toward automatic bids to the NCAA Division II Championship.
The Lions will send five golfers to the conference tournament in Alexander Page, Connor Williamson, Tradgon McCrae, Josh Hamnett and Logan Greer.
Cool temperatures are expected throughout the three-day event as well as a high chance of rain on Wednesday.
"It's a bit of a theme in recent years: inclement weather at the MIAA Men's Golf Championship," MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler said. "This year, the forecast is just awful. Hopefully they are wrong. If not, the men's attitude will play a bigger role than usual. Kansas City's own Tom Watson won five British Opens because he thrived in cold, rainy weather. We need some Watson this week."
Heading into the week, six MIAA men’s programs are ranked in the top 11 of the NCAA D2 Central Region rankings. Rogers State is second, while Central Missouri is third, Central Oklahoma sixth, Northeastern State seventh, Washburn 10th and Missouri Western 11th.
The start of the 2022 NCAA D2 Central/Midwest Region tournaments will be played at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana, on May 5-7. The finals will take place at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich., on May 16-20.
