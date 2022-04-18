INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s golf team positioned itself in a tie for third place on Monday in the first round of the MIAA Men’s Golf Championship at WinterStone Golf Course.
MSSU carded a 7-over-par 295 to tie Central Oklahoma for third in the team standings. The Lions trailed co-leaders Rogers State and Missouri Western by just three strokes.
Alexander Page led the Lions with a 1-under-par 71, which put him in a three-way tie for second in the individual standings. Central Oklahoma’s Caleb Kimmel led the field with a 70.
Also competing for MSSU, Tradgon McCrae and Connor Williamson both shot 74 to settle into a tie for 12th, while Logan Greer (76) was tied for 21st and Josh Hamnett (84) was tied for 46th.
Central Missouri (303) was positioned in fifth place in the team standings while Northeastern State (305), Washburn (309), Fort Hays State (312), Lincoln (321) and Newman (327) rounded out the rest of the field.
Another round of 18 holes will be played on Tuesday before the tournament concludes with final 18-hole round on Wednesday.
