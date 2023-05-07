The Missouri Southern Lions men's track and field team finished in second place behind Pittsburg State University at the MIAA Track and Field Championships this weekend in Jefferson City.
MSSU had 106 points to PSU's 184.5.
Lincoln was third with 92 points and Central Missouri finished fourth with 83 points. Northwest Missouri was a close fifth with 82 points.
MSSU juniors Peyton Barton and Connor Boyd finished in the top two spots in the hammer throw; Barton recorded a 64.51-meter throw ahead of runner-up Boyd, with a throw of 63.34 meters.
In the javelin throw, Southern senior Rajheim Carby won with a 69.65-meter throw. Freshman Cedric Pearson finished first in the shot put (18.01 meters) for the Lions, besting Emporia State's Tracis Morrison (17.80 meters). Pearson was also runner-up in the discus (52.83 meters) behind Washburn's Braden Rose (49.55 meters).
The Southern men scored 27 of their team points in distance events. MSSU juniors Gidieon Kimutai (30:02.93) and JP Rutledge (30:29.20) finished in the top two spots in the men's 10,000-meter run.
On the women's side, Missouri Southern finished fifth with 84 points — one point behind fourth-place finisher Lincoln. Northwest Missouri State was first with 137 points, followed by Pittsburg State (133.5 points) and Fort Hays State with 108 points.
Lion junior Samariae Bonds captured first place in the shot put (15.59 meters) ahead of runner-up Shanice Hutson of Washburn (14.48 meters).
Southern junior Kiara Smith captured first place in the 100-meter hurdles (13.48) ahead of Lincoln'c Sophia Myers (13.57). Smith's time was just 0.14 seconds short of her own school record of 13:34 set earlier this season.
Freshman Lilah Genel finished second in the women's 5,000-meter run (17:57.65) for the Lions; Fort Hays State's Regan Hodsden was first with a 17:45.48 performance.
