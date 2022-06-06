KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team will be one of eight teams to participate in the D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City in early November, the MIAA announced last week.
The two-day event will feature eight of the top women’s programs in NCAA Division II, with four gamed being played Nov. 5-6.
Southern, which went 24-7 and claimed its first MIAA regular-season title in program history in the 2021-22 season, is slated to take on Lubbock Christian and Minnesota Duluth in the D2CCA tournament.
Last season, Lubbock Christian made it to the South Central Regional championship game, where they lost to West Texas A&M to finish with a 28-7 record. The Buffaloes have won three national championships in the last six years (2016, 2019 and 2021).
Minnesota Duluth advanced to the quarterfinals of the Central Regional before falling to Nebraska-Kearney to cap a 24-5 season. The Bulldogs claimed a share of their third Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season championship as well as their second consecutive conference tourney championship.
The tournament will feature four teams from the MIAA (MSSU, Fort Hays State, Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney), two programs from the Lone Star Conference (Lubbock Christian, West Texas A&M), one team from the Great American Conference (Southern Nazarene) and one team from the NSIC (Minnesota Duluth).
All but one of the teams in the event took part in the NCAA Tournament.
