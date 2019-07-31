KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Missouri Southern football team has been picked to finish 10th in the MIAA in both the preseason coaches’ poll and media poll.
The Lions received 34 points in the coaches’ poll and 120 in the media poll. MSSU also received one first-place vote in the media poll.
Pittsburg State finished third in both polls, which were released on Wednesday morning at the MIAA Football Media Day at Kauffman Foundation Center.
Northwest Missouri was picked to finish first in the media poll while Fort Hays State was picked first by the coaches. The coaches had Fort Hays State ahead of Northwest Missouri by two points (114-112) and the media favored Northwest Missouri over Fort Hays State by 38 points (471-333).
MIAA Coaches Poll
1, Fort Hays State (114) ((6 first-place votes))
2, Northwest Missouri (112) ((5))
3, Pittsburg State (97) ((1))
4, Central Oklahoma (90)
5, Central Missouri (80)
6, Emporia State (73)
7, Missouri Western (57)
8, Washburn (54)
9, Nebraska-Kearney (46)
10, Missouri Southern (34)
11, Northeastern State (23)
12, Lincoln (12)
MIAA Media Poll
1, Northwest Missouri (471) ((32))
2, Fort Hays State (433) ((7))
3, Pittsburg State (378)
4, Central Missouri (336)
5, Central Oklahoma (313)
6, Emporia State (264)
7, Missouri Western (245)
8, Washburn (234)
9, Nebraska-Kearney (194)
10, Missouri Southern (120) ((1))
11, Northeastern State (79)
12, Lincoln (52)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.