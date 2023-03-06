The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced late Sunday the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, and it includes both Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University.
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 10, 11 and 13.
The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20 and 22. Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
The championship game will be held April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Southern received an automatic berth as the winner Sunday of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
PSU received an at-large berth as did Central Missouri State in Warrensburg and the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
The Lions (27-6) won their third MIAA Tournament Championship Sunday, beating Central Missouri 78-63. It was the first championship for the women since 1996 with the first being won in 1993.
Southern will be facing off against Augustana (25-5), in South Dakota, which finished second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North division and made it to the NSIC Semifinals before losing to eventual tournament champions and regional host Minnesota-Duluth.
Game date and times are not yet finalized; the Central Region Tournament will be hosted in Duluth, Minnesota, at Romano Gymnasium.
