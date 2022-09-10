Nathan Glades rushed for three touchdowns and Missouri Southern pulled away with three scores in the fourth quarter to claim a 30-13 win over Northeastern State on Saturday in an MIAA football contest at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The Lions notched their first win of the season to improve to 1-1 while the RiverHawks fell to 0-2.
Glades, a Joplin High School product, erupted for 133 yards on 20 carries to help pace an MSSU offense that totaled 415 yards.
The game was tied at 13 at the start of the fourth quarter before Southern closed with 17 unanswered points. The Lions also generated a pair of takeaways in the final period — Avery Bass and Colton Bass logging one interception apiece — to stymie a comeback attempt by the RiverHawks.
Glades’ final final score of the night capped a 78-yard drive early in the fourth quarter when the sophomore running back found the end zone for a 1-yard TD carry that gave MSSU a 20-13 lead.
Southern added to its lead eight minutes later when Anthodius Ashley scampered for a 9-yard TD run, ballooning the advantage to 29-13 with 5:22 remaining.
Nick Williams punctuated the scoring on the night with a 36-yard field goal with 2:14 to play.
In the final quarter, MSSU recorded 77 yards of total offense in 24 plays while limiting NSU to just 12 yards in seven plays.
The Lions used a six-play, 62-yard drive to draw first blood in the first quarter with a short TD run by Glades. The ensuing PAT failed to keep the MSSU lead at 6-0.
NSU trimmed the deficit in half with 4:09 showing in the second quarter when Tyler Crawford kicked a 34-yard field goal. The score capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive for the RiverHawks.
Glades’ longest score of the night — a 56-yard TD gallop — gave the Lions a 13-3 lead late in the second quarter before the RiverHawks responded with a 50-yard field goal by Tyler Crawford right before halftime.
NSU tied the game early in the third quarter on a 14-yard TD pass from Jacob Frazier to Devin Blayney.
Southern quarterback Dawson Herl went 11 of 18 for 148 yards through the air. His top target, Ezekiel Lang, caught four passes for 84 yards. Chris Boudreaux and Jaedon Stoshak hauled in three catches apiece for 68 and 23 yards, respectively.
Ashley added 53 yards and one TD on the ground via 15 carries for MSSU.
The MSSU defense generated a pair of interceptions and forced four fumbles on the night as it limited the NSU offense to 282 yards. Linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. had a team-high 11 tackles while defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao recorded six tackles and three tackles for loss. Carthage High School product Colton Winder, at linebacker, chipped in four tackles.
For NSU, Frazier completed 19 of 28 passes for 194 yards and one TD. He was intercepted twice and netted just four rushing yards on 11 carries.
Malik Antwine caught seven passes for 106 yards to lead the receiving for the RiverHawks. Darius Salters led the team in rushing with 44 yards on eight carries.
Jordan Lamotte led the NSU defense with nine tackles.
Southern will take on Central Oklahoma on Sept. 17 in Joplin. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
