The first complete football season of the Atiba Bradley era at Missouri Southern is almost in the books.
The Lions (3-7, 3-7 MIAA) will wrap up their 2021 campaign on Saturday when they travel to Topeka, Kan., to take on the 23rd-ranked Washburn Ichabods.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Yager Stadium.
With wins over Central Oklahoma, Lincoln and Central Missouri this season, Southern has already clinched its winningest campaign since 2014 when it posted a 4-7 season record.
“I definitely think a win could give you a boost going into the offseason, but at the same time, it’s not like whatever happens on Saturday is going to erase what happened on the season,” Bradley said. “There are some things this season that have really ignited our young guys and our young core to be excited about the future. So this will be one more feather in the cap to really get us going.”
However, following a 3-4 start to the year, MSSU has lost three consecutive games with a 24-21 setback to Emporia State in Week 9, a 45-28 setback to Missouri Western in Week 10 and a 49-7 setback to No. 6 Northwest Missouri last weekend.
The competition in the Lions’ season finale on Saturday won’t be much easier against a Washburn squad that is tied with Nebraska-Kearney for second in the MIAA standings and is coming off a pivotal 28-26 win over Pittsburg State.
“This is a team that’s led by experience in redshirt juniors and redshirt seniors,” Bradley said of Washburn. “They’re extremely well-coached. I mean, shoot, their starting quarterback (Mitch Schurig) is the coach’s (Craig Schurig) son. … But they’re well-coached, they’re disciplined and they’re not going to beat themselves. Those are the teams that really scare you rather than those volatile teams that have up days and down days. They’ve been steady-Eddy all season.”
MSSU last defeated Washburn in 2014 in a 42-21 triumph at Joplin. Washburn has won the last five meetings in the series, including a 49-14 victory in 2019 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Washburn, which moved into the top 25 in the national poll this week, is outscoring its opponents by nearly two touchdowns per game and averages 151 yards on the ground as well as 270 yards through the air.
Schurig leads the offense for the Ichabods with 2,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in the pass game. Zach Willis has 499 yards and six TDs on 101 carries while Taylon Peters has 494 yards and two TDs on 112 carries. James Letcher Jr. is the team’s leading receiver with 56 catches for 778 yards and nine TDs.
Defensively for Washburn, Malick Fall is one of the top defenders in the MIAA with 36 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and five quarterback hurries. Brooks Peavler leads the defense with 54 tackles, while Peyton Lane has a team-high two interceptions.
The Ichabods have won five consecutive games since suffering a 35-30 loss to Fort Hays State in Week 6.
MSSU is averaging 20.6 points and 338.8 yards of total offense per game.
Quarterback Dawson Herl, a redshirt freshman, has completed 53.4% of his passes for 1,977 yards and 13 TDs with five interceptions. His top target, senior Brian Boyd Jr., had caught 41 passes for 763 yards and six TDs. Joplin High School graduate Nathan Glades, a true freshman, leads the team in rushing with 692 yards and five TDs on 156 carries.
Defensively, Dylan Bolden leads MSSU with five interceptions. Junior Richard Jordan Jr., sophomore and Carthage High school product Colton Winder and junior Coleman Booker have 104, 83 and 65 tackles, respectively.
