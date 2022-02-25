The MIAA baseball campaign is just about here — despite a slight curveball thrown by Mother Nature earlier this week.
Cross-border rivals Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State will open their conference campaigns against one another on Sunday and Monday in a three-game series at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
The series was originally slated for Friday through Sunday but was pushed back to a Sunday start due to winter weather that surged through the area earlier this week. The two teams will play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Sunday before wrapping up the series with a final game at 3 p.m. Monday.
The Lions enter the conference clash with a 7-5 record after going 4-0 last weekend in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover with wins over Quincy, Truman State (twinbill sweep) and Illinois-Springfield. The Gorillas, meanwhile, are 4-6 after taking two of three games against Wayne State earlier this week.
PSU went 3-0 against MSSU in last year’s regular-season series in Pittsburg, Kansas. The Gorillas won each of those contests by just one run.
“All conference games are hard, and Pittsburg State is no exception,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “They‘re a really good program and they got us in three close games last year. So we anticipate three hard-fought games this weekend, and hopefully we can be on the other side of a couple of them.”
“I think our guys are just ready to turn the page here in the early season,” PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said. “Our play in the non-conference was just average, and we’d like to be better than average. But I think everybody is excited about this series. We have 33 conference games, and these are three big ones to start it off.”
PSU and MSSU were picked to finish second and fifth, respectively, in the MIAA by the league’s preseason coaches poll.
MSSU sports a team batting average of .317 and has scored 8.9 runs per game through its first 12 contests. All seven of the Lions’ wins thus far have come in games where they scored at least eight runs.
“I do think we’re an offensive team,” Darnell said. “We’ve got some of these guys who have been around for a bit, and then you add guys like (Nate) Mieszkowski and (Treghan) Parker. So we have the ability to score runs. Hopefully we can continue to do that.”
Parker, a freshman from Webb City, leads the team with a .406 batting average. He’s already amassed three home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBI through 32 at-bats.
Southern has seven other batters hitting .300 or better in Clay Milas (.383), Tommy Stevenson (.370), Ryan Doran (.359), Jordan Fitzpatrick (.354), Mieszkowski (.313), Matt Miller (.306) and Henry Kusiak (.300). Stevenson has a team-high five homers and 17 RBI.
The MSSU pitching staff is still trying to find its rhythm in the early season after logging a team ERA of 7.00 through the first 12 games of the year.
Reliever Ryan Paschal has been a bright spot for the Lions with just one earned run allowed in 7 1/3 innings, while Cale McCallister (6 2/3 innings) and Laif Hultine (11 2/3) have allowed two and four earned runs, respectively.
Rotational starters Logan VanWey, Cole Woods and Chase Beiter each sport ERAs of 6.00 or higher. However, Darnell said their outings have been better than what the stat lines show.
“We’re still trying to figure some things out from a pitching standpoint,” he said. “We’ve seen several good things from those guys, but we still kind of have to figure out who to bring in during certain situations.”
PSU is hitting .301 as a team and is led by Cade Clemons, Garrett McGowan and Jordan Maxson, who are each hitting above .350 with 19 or more plate appearances. Korrey Siracusa is hitting .538 with 13 at-bats on the season.
Zach Curry and Peyton Ingalls have led the Gorillas’ starting rotation with ERAs of 6.55 and 6.94, respectively. Zach Nagel has surrendered just three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings in relief.
Other MIAA series taking place this weekend include Northeastern State at Emporia State, Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri, Fort Hays State at Washburn, Central Oklahoma at Missouri Western and Newman at Rogers State.
