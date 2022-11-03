The Missouri Southern football team will hit the road for the final time this season to take on No. 11 Northwest Missouri on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Maryville, Mo.
The Lions (4-5) are looking to end a three-game skid after suffering losses of four points or fewer to Central Missouri in Week 7, Emporia State in Week 8 and Missouri Western in Week 9.
“Quite frankly, this is part of the growth pains of having a program,” MSSU coach Atiba Bradley said of his team’s recent string of narrow losses. “You know, we’re facing good teams and teams that, in other conferences, could do some damage. So we just have to keep doing what we’re doing. Got to play cleaner. We’ve got to find more guys to make big plays for us. But the big thing is we’ve just got to stay the course.
“I believe in this team as much as I did back in August. We’ve just got to continue to play. We’ve got to recruit some more depth at certain positions so, when we have injuries, there’s not as far of a drop off in performance. But it’s going to happen. This is part of building a program here at Missouri Southern.”
MSSU will be taking on a motivated NWMSU team that is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The Bearcats (7-2) will need a top-seven spot by the end of the regular season to earn a berth to the D2 playoffs.
Northwest will also be celebrating its senior day in front of its home crowd inside Bearcat Stadium.
“It’s going be one of the top (game-day atmospheres) in the league,” Bradley said. “I mean, it is for a normal football game. But you take that and you add that it’s senior day for them; so there’s going to be a ton of emotion in that stadium for them, as well as us. I anticipate it will be a rocking stadium.”
The Bearcats are riding a three-game own streak and are coming off a 28-24 road win over Nebraska-Kearney.
Northwest ranks fifth in scoring offense and second in scoring defense in the MIAA, scoring 29.2 points per game while limiting its opponents to 17 ppg. The Bearcats are also averaging nearly 140 more yards of total offense per game than their opponents (406 to 266.3).
Quarterback Mike Hohensee leads the NWMSU offense, having completed 121 of 179 passes for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. The Bearcats have seven receivers with triple-digit reception yards, with the most being accounted by Kashan Griffin (454) on 22 catches.
Jamar Moya leads the rushing for the Bearcats with 501 yards and three TDs on 93 carries.
Isaac Vollstedt paces the Northwest defense with 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. He also has a pair of fumble recoveries and one interception.
Southern heads into the contest averaging 22.8 ppg while surrendering 23.4 ppg to its foes.
Luke Sampson, who had his first career start for the Lions last week at quarterback, has completed 30 of 53 passes for 350 yards and four TDs with no interceptions this season. He threw for 154 yards and two scores against the Griffons.
“He was very comfortable,” Bradley said of Sampson. “He was really good with his timing and his feet were really clean. I mean, he looked like he had already played a season of college football. So the next thing that he’ll continue to build on is to continue to put the ball in the right spots for the receivers, continue to make the right reads.”
Nathan Glades is the Lions’ top rusher this season with 787 yards and six TDs on 166 carries. Dwayne Lawson, who has been particularly productive for Southern in the last two weeks, has 172 yards and two scores on just 23 carries.
“He’s been kind of an x-factor,” Bradley said of Lawson. “A lot of times in offense or defense, you need that playmaker. You need that guy that can provide a spark and provide a big play outside of just the normal scheme, and he’s been that guy for us the last couple weeks.”
MSSU has three players with over 300 yards receiving in Jaedon Stoshak (334), Chris Boudreaux (346) and Ezekiel Lang (370).
the MSSU linebacker core of Richard Jordan Jr., Colton Winder and Coleman Booker lead the defense with 86, 75 and 57 tackles, respectively. Jordan and defense lineman Romel Readus both have a team-high six tackles for loss, and Winder leads the way in takeaways with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Following Saturday’s tilt with Northwest, the Lions will return to their home field to take on Washburn in a regular-season finale on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
