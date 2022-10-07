The Missouri Southern football team was riding a high for three straight weeks before Pittsburg State gave it a gut punch in the form of a 38-9 victory over the Lions last Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The feeling hasn’t sat well with the Lions in the days since.
“We had gone three weeks without this feeling, this taste in our mouths,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “Our guys are pissed off. We got beat, and so our guys want to get back and prove that’s not us.”
Southern (3-2) will have its opportunity to right the ship on Saturday when it plays host to a winless Lincoln team (0-5) for homecoming at 2 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lions are one victory away from clinching their first four-win season since 2014. Recent history suggests they’ll have a good chance to accomplish the feat against the Blue Tigers, who have dropped their last 10 contests against MSSU.
But it’s not always that simple in a league such as the MIAA. Bradley noted that Lincoln, despite its winless record, has looked more and more “scary” over the course of the season due to the continued progress its shown since its season opener.
“I’ve compared them to my team from last year,” Bradley said of Lincoln. “There were some times that we did some good things and then faltered. We were just trying to find our identity and find our footing. They (the Tigers) are real similar. They’ve had some big plays. … They’re doing some really nice things and they’re just trying to piece it together, much like everyone else is.”
Last season saw Southern pick up a 52-32 win over Lincoln in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lions jumped out to a 38-12 lead by halftime and finished with 567 yards of total offense.
Bradley said that another fast start is one of the keys to victory this weekend — especially after the Lions stumbled out of the gate last Saturday with just three first-half points against the MIAA-leading Gorillas.
“Any time you can start fast and finish fast, it gets you rolling,” Bradley said. “So a fast start really just gets the crowd in it … when you’re at home. So it’ll be important for us to get started fast.
“It’s homecoming. The energy, the momentum — that’s a real thing. So we want to get started fast just to get the ball rolling and get off to a good start.”
Lincoln has been outscored by an average of 37 points per game through the first five weeks of the season. The Blue Tigers are averaging 65 yards on the ground per game as well as 164 yards through the air.
Zamar Brake is back as the starting signal caller for Lincoln and has completed 39 of 77 passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. His top target, Aderias Ealy, has hauled in eight catches for 207 yards and four TDs.
Omar Allen leads Lincoln’s rush attack with 162 yards on 60 carries.
Southern, averaging 22.2 points and 328.8 yards of total offense per game, is led by quarterback Dawson Herl, who has completed 57.4% of his passes for 782 yards and four TDs.
Chris Boudreaux and Jaedon Stoshak both have a team-high 17 receptions for 278 and 172 yards, respectively. Ezekiel Lang has 12 catches for 231 yards and three TDs.
Joplin product Nathan Glades leads the MSSU ground attack with 457 yards and four scores on 102 carries.
The Lions’ linebacker trio of Richard Jordan Jr., Colton Winder and Coleman Booker lead the tackling with 50, 40 and 30 tackles, respectively. Jordan also leads the way in tackles for loss with 5 1/2.
Following Saturday’s game, the Lions will hit the road on Oct. 15 to take on Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.
