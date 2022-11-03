Missouri Southern will host of the 2022 MIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin.
The men's 8k race will kick off at 10 a.m., and the women's 6k race will follow at 11 a.m.
The men come into the event ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in the latest regional poll. The Lions have won 12 MIAA Championships in their history, including four of the last six championships. The 12 MIAA championships for the Lions rank second-most in MIAA history.
Individually, the Southern men have accounted for 11 winners, and the Lions have had the winner in six of the last seven events. The 11 individual titles for the Southern men rank third-most amongst MIAA schools in the history of the event.
Ryan Riddle is the defending MIAA Champion, but teammate Gidieon Kimutai won the title in both 2018 and 2019. Riddle also is part of the only father-son duo to win the MIAA title as his father, Jason, won the title for the Lions in 1991.
For the women, the Lions have won seven MIAA team championships with the last coming in 2014. The Lions took home the team title four years in a row from 2006 to 2009. The Lions have had four individual championship honors, as Kimi Shank took home the title in 2008-09 and Sonia (Blackeater) Eudy won in 1997-98.
The women are coming off a third-place finish at the Old Glory Gallop, hosted by Dallas Baptist University. Lilah Genel was fifth individually at the event and she has two top-10 finishes this season, including an individual title at Rogers State to open the season.
The men's field will see four nationally ranked teams and five teams ranked in the region's top 10. The Lions lead both those fields as Southern is ranked eighth and is No. 1 in the region. Nebraska-Kearney is ranked 14th nationally and third in the region, while Pittsburg State is 21st nationally and fifth in the region. Washburn is ranked 30th nationally and seventh in the region, while Emporia State is eighth in the region.
On the women's side, Pittsburg State is ranked 20th nationally and fifth in the region, while UNK is 23rd nationally and sixth in the region. Northwest Missouri is 28th nationally and seventh in the region, and Rogers State is ranked eighth in the region.
After Saturday’s event, the Lions will be back at home to host the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on November 19.
